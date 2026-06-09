Georgia Bulldogs How Caden ‘Doc’ Aoki has emerged as Georgia’s most reliable remedy Caden Aoki has allowed five runs and struck out 20 batters in two postseason starts. Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Caden Aoki lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his team after winning the NCAA Super Regional series, defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-9 at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

Caden Aoki has been surgical this season, showing precision on the mound and becoming one of Georgia’s most dependable arms. Doing most of his work out of the bullpen this season, making 11 of his 19 appearances in relief and being up for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award — which goes to the nation’s top relief pitcher — Aoki has emerged as a trusty arm in the starting rotation.

“He does my heart some good that a pitcher like Aoki still has a place in modern college baseball,” ESPN’s Chris Burke said on conference call Tuesday. “He’s a Swiss Army knife.” After starter Dylan Vigue went down with a forearm cramp on April 18 against Arkansas, the Bulldogs needed someone to step up in his absence. which is where Aoki — who has earned the nickname “Doc” — came in. After a rough relief outing in the series opener at Ole Miss on April 25, where he allowed four runs — including three home runs — in 1.2 innings, the graduate transfer had his defining moment the next day. Doc was called upon to start the Sunday rubber match. He had a standout six innings, where he recorded seven strikeouts and allowed just four hits, one run and two walks.

“When you look up ‘warrior,’ it’s him,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said during a postgame radio interview on April 26. “He loves this game, loves to compete, loves to be out there. And the team wants him out there.”

Since then, Aoki has started in five of his last six appearances, including two this postseason. In those starts, the former USC pitcher has allowed just five earned runs in 11.2 innings and struck out 20 batters. Just over a week ago in the regional final against Liberty, Aoki fanned a career-high 11 in six innings of work. On Sunday, the meticulous right-hander provided a calming presence to a worn-thin UGA pitching staff by neutralizing Mississippi State’s potent offense to eight hits, four runs and struck out nine across 121 pitches. His outing could be overshadowed by the bullpen implosion and Daniel Jackson saving UGA’s season with a 10th-inning home run, but Aoki had MSU on the ropes early on. “I thought Caden Aoki was outstanding,” Johnson said after the game. “ ... That guy, there’s a reason we call him ‘Doc.’” MSU coach Brian O’Connor also commended Aoki’s efforts at keeping his team’s bats down for as long as he did.