Atlanta Braves Braves’ five All-Stars are soaking in the experience First-timers Iglesias and Baldwin are enjoying the limelight with veterans Sale, Albies and Olson. Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (right) celebrates with catcher Sandy León after a win against the Blue Jays at Truist Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

PHILADELPHIA — From first-timers to guys in the prime of their careers to an ol’ vet, the players representing the Braves at the 2026 All-Star Game run the gamut. The quintet arrived at Citizens Bank Park, site of Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic, on Monday afternoon and spent about an hour fielding questions from reporters while stationed on the left-center field concourse. Closer Raisel Iglesias began that period mostly unbothered at the far end of the walkway before media members found their way to his table. It was a special moment for the 36-year-old with 272 career saves but zero All-Star selections — until this season.

“It definitely means more,” Iglesias said (via team interpreter Franco Garcia) about having to wait as long as he did to become an All-Star. “Just to spend 36 years and to finally be able to achieve this, this accomplishment — it’s such a huge challenge for anyone, right? “I hope that if anyone looks at my situation, any young players who are trying to make it, I hope that they can look upon this and just think to themselves, ‘It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.’ Like us Cubans say, ‘Don’t ever give up, just keep fighting.’ I hope that can be a lesson for anyone who is sort of struggling with their career, to think to just continue to keep going, that even someone at my age and my point in my career can achieve this goal for the first time ever.” To the right of Iglesias sat Matt Olson, the Braves’ ironman of a first baseman making his fourth All-Star appearance and second in as many seasons. The 32-year-old Parkview High School graduate, who is hitting .267 with 25 homers and 58 RBIs and has played 872 consecutive games, said he has learned how the All-Star Game affords players a true break from the mental demands of a season. “I think it’s easy during the season, when you’re playing for your team, trying to stack up wins, you try to be as locked in as possible,” Olson said. “I think you go to events like this and you get around some other guys from different places … it’s easier to kind of let it loose a little bit and just kind of go enjoy being a little kid on a baseball field.”

Across from Olson was Drake Baldwin, the Braves’ phenom catcher who backed up a 2025 National League Rookie of the Year season with an All-Star first half in 2026. And even after going through his first injured-list stint of his career, and subsequent worst offensive slump of his career, Baldwin was voted as the National League’s starting catcher for Tuesday’s contest and will bat ninth.

Baldwin was all smiles Monday as he talked about his experience flying on a private jet for the first time with his teammates from St. Louis, where the Braves had beaten the Cardinals on Sunday, to the bonus of having his mother at this week’s festivities. “Even, like, walking in the locker room a little bit ago, with all the talent and players that are on there, and getting to say hi to all of them was pretty sweet,” Baldwin said. “You watch all of them on TV and see ‘em on MLB Network and all this stuff. Being able to meet them and be in the same locker room as them is pretty special. It’s a lot of good guys and it’s been a cool experience so far.” To Baldwin’s left was Chris Sale. In his 17th year in the league, a career that also spans tenures with the White Sox and Red Sox, Sale is one of only two active players with at least 10 All-Star Game selections (Mike Trout has 12). Sale is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He has been an All-Star in all three seasons with the Braves. The left-hander is still throwing 99-mph fastballs and has 117 strikeouts and just 25 walks. “I would say they’re all special in their own way,” Sale said July 4 at Truist Park after he learned he had made the NL roster again. “Getting into double digits is kind of what makes this one special. I’ve been here for three years. I’ve been lucky enough and fortunate enough to have a great team, great training staff, unbelievable guys in the weight room, guys picking me up and getting me to three All-Star Games in a row.