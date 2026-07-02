Atlanta Braves ‘Best-case scenario,’ Reynaldo López is back in Braves’ rotation Waldrep to start Thursday’s series finale against Cardinals, Elder to take weekend off against Mets. Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (right) speaks with pitcher Reynaldo López during the sixth inning against the Giants on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop 9 minutes ago Share

The evolution — no, that’s not right. The fluctuation of the Braves’ starting pitching rotation has continued this week with the latest revelation that Reynaldo López may return to the front line of Braves pitchers. That, manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday, is the preference. “Best-case scenario is he’s in our rotation,” Weiss said. “This guy was our No. 2 coming out of spring training, and the last time he pitched a full season for us, he had a sub-2 ERA. So best-case scenario is he’s that guy.” Whether López is “that guy” or not is a legitimate question. On Wednesday at Truist Park against the Cardinals, in his second start within the last week after having not started a game since April 21, López pitched five innings and threw 69 pitches (44 for strikes), struck out six and allowed just one run on two hits in the Braves’ 5-1 win.

He certainly looked the part. “Man, looked like 2024 ‘Lopey,’ and that’s what we were hoping for,” Weiss said. “I talked about him trending in a good direction, and I mean that was really good (Wednesday). Not only velocity, but the slider was his old slider. So that was really encouraging. Like I said before the game, if we get that ‘Lopey’ in the rotation, that’s a huge boost for us.” López said via team interpreter Franco Garcia: “Just really been trying to prepare mentally and, like I’ve stated before, really my whole goal is to just help the team win in whatever way that I can.” The Cardinals’ only run Wednesday, and both their hits, came in the first inning. López gave up a one-out walk in the third inning and nothing else.

“Definitely in the first inning, I felt like I was probably rushing myself a little bit and just getting ahead of myself,” López said. “So I think one of the adjustments I was trying to focus on was just keeping my weight back on my back leg and letting it all just carry together.”

The Braves had moved López to the bullpen in late April after he went 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA in five starts to begin the season. The 32-year-old Dominican gave up four runs on five hits and was pulled in the second inning of a start in Washington, D.C., on April 21. In the 13 relief appearances since, López was 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA over 22 innings in which he struck out 19 hitters. His last two outings — both starts that covered a combined eight innings — resulted in six hits and two earned runs allowed, seven strikeouts and a walk. López’s performance Wednesday equates to Hurston Waldrep making his first start in a Braves uniform this season Thursday against the Cardinals. Waldrep pitched two-plus innings of relief Friday in San Francisco against the Giants and threw 55 pitches. In his final Triple-A start for Gwinnett, he threw 71. The Braves on Wednesday also announced their rotation for the upcoming four-game series with the Mets starting Friday: Grant Holmes (4-4, 3.96) will start Friday, Chris Sale (8-6, 2.10) on Saturday, Martín Pérez (6-5, 3.27) on Sunday and López (4-1, 3.31) on Monday. Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.01) is skipping a turn in the order.