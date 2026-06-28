Atlanta Braves Bryce Elder’s struggles continue as Braves shut out by Giants Atlanta Braves' Mauricio Dubón (on the ground) steals second base as San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames fields the throw during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 26, 2026. (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

By Chad Bishop 25 minutes ago Share

SAN FRANCISCO – Bryce Elder’s troubles continued, Rafael Devers hit two home runs and Logan Webb spun a gem on Saturday at Oracle Park, all part of a 5-0 Giants win in the second game of a three-game series. Elder (5-6) allowed five earned runs in four innings. The right-hander has allowed 19 earned runs in his past three starts over 14 innings (a 12.21 ERA) and served up five home runs. In his past six starts, he has an 8.70 ERA and has surrendered 44 hits over that span. Staked to a 5-0 lead after three innings, all Webb had to do was pump in strikes, and that’s what the Giants’ veteran right-hander did. After a one-out double from Mauricio Dubón and a two-out walk to Mike Yastrzemski in the second, Webb retired 16 straight.

Webb (5-5) threw 92 pitches (60 strikes) in seven innings of work and allowed just the one hit while striking out six. Devers’ homers came in back-to-back at-bats for his first multihomer game since Aug. 27. It was Devers and the Giants (34-48) who struck first Saturday in the second inning as the first baseman began the celebration of his bobblehead night with a solo homer. Devers turned on an inside fastball and hit it 404 feet out to center into the Braves’ bullpen. One out later, Bryce Eldridge drove a ball to deep left field that went just over the glove of a leaping Dubón for a double. Eldridge went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Drew Gilbert’s sacrifice fly to left.

Devers struck again in the third, golfing a 2-2 slider off the foul pole in right, a three-run homer that put the Giants up 5-0.