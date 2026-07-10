Braves’ next draft class begins to take shape Saturday

Cam Caminiti smiles after being selected by the Braves during the first round of the MLB draft on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. This year’s draft is being held in Philadelphia ahead of the All-Star Game. (LM Otero/AP)

Atlanta has five picks on the first day of the MLB draft.

Atlanta has five picks on the first day of the MLB draft.

The Braves are scheduled to have five picks Saturday on Day 1 of the 2026 MLB draft, which covers the first four rounds and runs from 1-8 p.m.

The draft is being held in Philadelphia ahead of the All-Star Game. Rounds 5-20 begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, the Braves have pick Nos. 9, 26, 48, 84 and 112 — affording the organization the opportunity to deepen and strengthen its farm system with high-level talent. According to MLB.com, the organization has $15,870,800 of bonus pool allotment to work with when it comes to signing its draft picks.