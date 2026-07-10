Braves’ next draft class begins to take shape Saturday

The Braves are scheduled to have five picks Saturday on Day 1 of the 2026 MLB draft, which covers the first four rounds and runs from 1-8 p.m.
The draft is being held in Philadelphia ahead of the All-Star Game. Rounds 5-20 begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
On Saturday, the Braves have pick Nos. 9, 26, 48, 84 and 112 — affording the organization the opportunity to deepen and strengthen its farm system with high-level talent. According to MLB.com, the organization has $15,870,800 of bonus pool allotment to work with when it comes to signing its draft picks.
MLB analysts’ mock drafts predict the Braves will select left-handed pitcher Gio Rojas, a high school senior in Florida (MLB.com, The Athletic); Louisiana State center fielder Derek Curiel (FanGraphs); Georgia Tech center fielder Drew Burress (ESPN); or Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell (ESPN).
In 2025, the Braves selected shortstops Tate Southisene, Alex Lodise and Cody Miller; pitcher Briggs McKenzie; and second baseman Dixon Williams, respectively, with their first five picks. Southisene, McKenzie and Williams play for High-A Rome. Lodise and Miller are at Single-A Augusta.