Atlanta Braves Jarvis’ first HR, Yastrzemski’s grand slam give Braves series win in Pittsburgh Atlanta has its most wins before the All-Star break since the 2023 team won 60. The Braves' Jim Jarvis (left) reacts with first base coach Antoan Richardson after hitting an RBI single against the Mets during the second inning Monday, July 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop 49 minutes ago Share

PITTSBURGH — Jim Jarvis hit his first career home run and Mike Yastrzemski hit his third career grand slam, all part of a 10-5 Braves victory against the Pirates on Thursday at PNC Park. It was the Braves’ first series win in Pittsburgh since 2022 and the team’s 20th of the season. Jarvis also turned a crucial 6-3 double play in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Braves clinging to a one-run lead after having been ahead by four earlier. Yastrzemski’s blast, a 403-foot shot to right field, came with two outs and on a 3-1 pitch in the ninth that gave the Braves some much-needed breathing room.

Thursday’s victory also gave the Braves (54-38) their most wins before the All-Star break since the 2023 team won 60. The Braves were next headed to St. Louis on Thursday before opening a three-game series, their final three games before the break, against the Cardinals on Friday. An unfortunate sidebar to Thursday’s game was the continued struggles of Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder. The right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on three homers, walked two and gave up five hits before leaving after 69 pitches. And even after the Braves skipped his spot in the rotation (he last pitched June 27), Elder has allowed 32 earned runs over his last 34 innings (an 8.47 ERA) and served up 10 home run balls. The Braves jumped out front Thursday thanks to Matt Olson’s two-out solo homer off Pirates starter Mitch Keller. It was Olson’s 25th home run of the season.

In the third, after Michael Harris II singled to left and stole second, Ozzie Albies hit the 12th pitch of the at-bat off the wall in right for an RBI double. Harris, for a moment, stopped between third and home before making a break for the plate and sliding in safely just before the tag.

The double for Albies was his 459th extra-base hit of his career, the eighth-most in Braves history. Two outs later in the third, Mauricio Dubón slapped an RBI single to right to make it 3-0. That made Dubón 15-for-39 with 25 RBIs this season when batting with two outs and runners in scoring position. Elder gave the Pirates two of those runs right back in the bottom half of the inning. He threw a 3-2 slider down the heart of the plate to Bryan Reynolds that was banged 390 feet into the stands in right. Elder then had his 1-0 slider to Esmerlyn Valdez hit 394 feet down the left field line, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2. But in the fourth, with one out and one on, Jarvis took the first pitch he saw from Cam Sanders, a fastball, and hit it 397 feet into the seats in right for his first MLB home run. The two-run shot put the Braves up 5-2. Drake Baldwin’s RBI single to right with two outs later in the inning made it 6-2 and chased Sanders from the game.