Atlanta Braves The minor leagues have fostered a ‘brotherhood’ for pair of Braves prospects Cal Conley and Adam Zebrowski, both drafted by Atlanta in 2021, have played much of their pro careers as teammates. Adam Zebrowski walks off the field during a game at Gwinnett Field. (Maddie LoRae/Gwinnett Stripers)

By Fisher Isbell 1 hour ago Share

LAWRENCEVILLE — No two paths through the minor leagues are the same, but that largely has not been the case for Braves 2021 draft picks Cal Conley and Adam Zebrowski. The pair entered their professional careers fresh out of college after being selected in the fourth and 13th rounds, respectively. They have spent much of their careers in the minor leagues at the same level, apart from Zebrowski’s stints in rookie ball and at High-A Rome from 2023-24. Being in the same situation — former college players trying to make their way through the grueling and sometimes lengthy minor-league process — made it easy for the duo to grow close. Being roommates this season while playing for Triple-A Gwinnett has also only added to what Conley described as a “brotherhood.”

“When we get drafted, you don’t really know where everyone’s gonna end up down the road,” the shortstop said Tuesday. “It’s just very cool for me and Zebo.” Several of their peers in the Braves’ 2021 draft class are no longer a part of the organization, including first-round selection Ryan Cusick and sixth-round pick Justyn-Henry Malloy, who were traded shortly after being selected. Having been together in the minors for as long as Conley and Zebrowski have is not something they take for granted. “It’s just great to have someone that I can trust and talk to,” said Zebrowski, a catcher. “We hold each other accountable, too. I think that’s the biggest thing is, he sees me doing something off, he’ll tell me and the same thing (the other way around).” While Conley and Zebrowski wait for their chance at the majors, they’ve been able to see hard work pay off for some of their teammates, including JR Ritchie, Owen Murphy and Hayden Harris, who they have played several seasons with.