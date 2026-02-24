Braves, Chris Sale agree to contract extension

Braves pitcher Chris Sale (center) warms up with teammates during the first day of pitchers and catchers workouts at CoolToday Park on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in North Port, Fla. Sale has agreed to a one-year deal worth $27 million. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Sale, 36, agreed to a one-year deal worth $27 million. The extension also includes a club option for $30 million for the 2028 season.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the news.

“I would like to (finish my career with the Braves),” Sale said earlier this month. “I really like being here. These guys obviously gave me a shot and picked me up off the ground. I ended ’23 kind of limping into the offseason. Everyone has been great to me here, and I really enjoy being here.”

The 2024 Cy Young Award winner was 7-5 with a 2.58 ERA in 21 games last season, but missed two months after fracturing his left rib cage while diving for ground ball in June. Sale has already made one start this spring, throwing two scoreless innings and 37 pitches.

The Braves signed Sale in December 2023.