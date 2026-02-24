Atlanta Braves

Braves, Chris Sale agree to contract extension

The deal also includes a club option for $30 million for 2028 season.
Braves pitcher Chris Sale (center) warms up with teammates during the first day of pitchers and catchers workouts at CoolToday Park on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in North Port, Fla. Sale has agreed to a one-year deal worth $27 million. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
41 minutes ago

The Braves and Chris Sale agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Sale, 36, agreed to a one-year deal worth $27 million. The extension also includes a club option for $30 million for the 2028 season.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the news.

“I would like to (finish my career with the Braves),” Sale said earlier this month. “I really like being here. These guys obviously gave me a shot and picked me up off the ground. I ended ’23 kind of limping into the offseason. Everyone has been great to me here, and I really enjoy being here.”

The 2024 Cy Young Award winner was 7-5 with a 2.58 ERA in 21 games last season, but missed two months after fracturing his left rib cage while diving for ground ball in June. Sale has already made one start this spring, throwing two scoreless innings and 37 pitches.

The Braves signed Sale in December 2023.

“I’m hoping Chris Sale is here as long as he wants to continue to go,” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said earlier this month. “That would be our goal. One of my favorite players I’ve had as a GM. I’m grateful I’ve had a chance to be part of his career and be part of a team that had him. Those guys are so hard to find. The value beyond what they do on the field is immense. The hope is that he plays as long as he wants to and that it will be with the Braves.”

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

