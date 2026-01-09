Atlanta Hawks ‘Another opportunity’: Former Hawks star Trae Young bids farewell to Atlanta With trade to Washington Wizards official, Young reflects on seven-plus years. Former Hawks guard Trae Young attends their basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. With his trade to the Washington Wizards, the four-time All-Star guard moves on from the team that drafted him in 2018 and heads toward his next challenge in the nation’s capital. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

RELATED End of an era: Hawks agree to trade Trae Young to Wizards “Never thought I’d be typing this,” Young began in a contemplative post Friday morning on X (formerly Twitter). “The last few years weren’t how I wanted them to be. Expectations that we created for ourselves, reaching heights that Atlanta has never reached before. “Bringing a championship to Atlanta was always my goal. However, between the injuries, the setbacks, and situations that didn’t make sense, we never truly got to see our full potential.” The Hawks reached their peak in getting to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 but that was the only season in Young’s time that they ever seriously threatened in the playoffs. They’ve become a perennial participant in the Play-In Tournament, finishing near the middle of the conference in the regular season.

After acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the offseason, the expectations shifted to maybe finishing in the top five in the East, but Young has struggled with injuries, playing only 10 games this season. The Hawks carried an 18-21 record into their western road trip this week and the revelation that they’d agreed to a trade with the Wizards on Wednesday sent things in another direction.