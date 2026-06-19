Atlanta Falcons Predicting Falcons depth chart, 53-man roster after OTAs, minicamp Some spots are solidified, but starting quarterback is a battle likely to go down to the wire. Atlanta Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa (left) works out during NFL football practice, Monday, June 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 13 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons finished the third phase of the offseason program Wednesday, wrapping a segment that included 10 OTA practices and a pair of mandatory minicamp sessions. There were no pads worn, no live contact encouraged, but the team nonetheless took shape early in coach Kevin Stefanski’s first season at the helm. Here’s The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s early prediction of the 53-man roster and Week 1 depth chart, both of which are subject to change after training camp practices and preseason games awaiting on the other side of the present six-week break. Some notes on one notable omission and a few other roster decisions:

Billy Bowman Jr. won’t be included in this, because we’re assuming he’s on the physically unable to perform list at the end of training camp. That would make him inactive for the first four weeks of the season before opening his window to return. Bowman still hasn’t returned to individual drills, let alone team periods. He worked off to the side during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

On the topic of defensive backs, the Falcons will have some difficult choices come late August. C.J. Henderson has worked primarily with the second-team defense, and Cobee Bryant is firmly on the roster bubble, too. Both have a real chance to make the team.

The Falcons’ new regime wants to build through the trenches, so don’t be surprised if this roster is heavier on pieces for the line of scrimmage. Particularly on the defensive line, the team has a considerable number of proven contributors. Quarterback (3) QB1: Tua Tagovailoa QB2: Michael Penix Jr. QB3: Trevor Siemian

Tagovailoa is off to a strong start with the Falcons. His accuracy has impressed, and he’s been particularly good in red zone drills, where his precise ball placement has resulted in layered throws and tight-window touchdown passes. And with Penix’s surgically repaired knee improving but still not 100% healthy, it’s reasonable to give Tagovailoa the lean at QB1.

There’s also a battle for QB3, and while Trevor Siemian missed much of OTAs and minicamp with an undisclosed injury, his veteran presence figures to be a bonus behind Tagovailoa and Penix, each of whom has battled injuries in the past. Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie with a big frame and strong arm, has flashed — but his profile projects as a practice squad member for this fall. Running back (3) RB1: Bijan Robinson RB2: Brian Robinson Jr. RB3: Tyler Goodson The Falcons lost Tyler Allgeier to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, but Brian Robinson Jr. is a like-minded player and a quality complement to Bijan Robinson. Nathan Carter should stick on the practice squad.

Wide receiver (5) WR1: Drake London WR2: Jahan Dotson WR3: Olamide Zaccheaus WR4: Zachariah Branch WR5: Dylan Drummond The Falcons have London solidified at the top and Dotson very likely penciled in as the No. 2. Zaccheaus and Branch figure to be play-specific pieces, with Zaccheaus a savvy, reliable and fearless veteran offering a stark contrast to the rookie Branch, who’s an explosive play waiting to happen. After the top four, there’s uncertainty. Drummond has been the most involved, and while he dropped a beautiful deep pass from Strand during OTAs, he’s created more downfield separation than any of the other receivers. The second- and third-string secondary have struggled to keep Drummond from getting vertical.

Tight end (3) TE1: Kyle Pitts TE2: Austin Hooper TE3: Charlie Woerner Pitts will once again be heavily targeted, while Hooper will be a pass-catching threat in 12 personnel packages (which use two tight ends). Woerner is the same as ever — physical and one of the league’s best blocking tight ends. Offensive line (9) LT: Jake Matthews LG: Matthew Bergeron C: Ryan Neuzil RG: Matthew Bergeron RT: Jawaan Taylor Backups: OT Michael Jerrell, OT Wanya Morris, OG Kyle Hinton, C James Brockermeyer From left tackle through right guard, the Falcons remain the same as last year. Taylor is the favorite to replace Kaleb McGary, who retired in April, as the blindside blocker for Tagovailoa or Penix.

Jerrell received first-team snaps at right tackle during OTAs and minicamp with Taylor rehabbing from an undisclosed injury. Morris, acquired June 4 from the Kansas City Chiefs, figures to be the swing tackle replacement for Storm Norton, who’s out for the second straight season. Brockermeyer, an undrafted rookie from Miami, earned first-team snaps in an OTA practice where Neuzil was inactive. He’s a sneaky roster pick. Of note, fellow rookie Ethan Onianwa may be on the outside looking in for a roster spot, though Onianwa’s ability to play both tackle and guard may prove to be his saving grace. Defensive line (7) Starters: Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, Maason Smith Backups: LaCale London, Da’Shawn Hand, Cameron Thomas, Chris Williams The Falcons have considerable depth, versatility and young talent in defensive line coach Nate Ollie’s room. Ollie expects Dorlus and Harrison to take another step after encouraging 2025 seasons, while Smith, acquired in a direct swap for Ruke Orhorhoro this spring, has impressed the staff with his size, athleticism and work habits.

London, Hand, Thomas and Williams are proven commodities, and each player has spent time on the starting defensive line. The constant shuffling of rotations and changing of personnel packages was evident during OTAs — the Falcons can go big, small and anywhere in between on the interior. Outside linebacker/edge (5) Starters: Jalon Walker/James Pearce Jr. Backups: Samson Ebukam, Azeez Ojulari, Bralen Trice Much of this group hinges on whether the NFL clears Pearce, who’s under league investigation and in a diversion program while facing charges stemming from an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson on Feb. 7, to play Week 1. Let’s take the approach he’s on the roster, though, because Stefanski said Tuesday the league hasn’t yet informed the Falcons of any decision.

Pearce aside, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich plans to tap into more of Walker’s versatility this year than he did last, which may include more work as an off-ball linebacker playing in space. His primary responsibility, however, is still rushing the passer. Ebukam, who had 9 ½ sacks in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, has flashed this summer and saw reps with the first-team defense in minicamp. Ojulari, another established veteran, has largely worked with the second-team defense, but outside linebackers coach John Timu likes his past production. Trice, a third-round pick in 2024 who hasn’t played a regular season game because of injuries, is back on the field and drawing strong reviews from coaches. Inside linebacker (5) Starters: Divine Deablo, Christian Harris Backups: Channing Tindall, Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr.

The Falcons lost Kaden Elliss to the New Orleans Saints this offseason, which meant the departure of their green dot — lead communicator — and versatile weapon. Deablo will take over the communication aspect, and the others will fill various other responsibilities Elliss held from a role and schematic perspective. Harris has been the starter next to Deablo this summer, with Tindall next in line. But during Tuesday’s minicamp session, Perkins saw a first-team snap in 7-on-7 while aligning over the center’s outside shoulder — perhaps a glimpse of the Falcons’ plan to use him in certain passing situations. Of note, neither JD Bertrand nor Troy Andersen practiced during the third phase of offseason workouts because of undisclosed reasons. If healthy, both will get the chance to fight for roster spots, but they face an uphill climb with Deablo and four players handpicked by this regime also competing with them. Cornerbacks (6) Starters: A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Sydney Brown (nickel)

Backups: Avieon Terrell, Clark Phillips III, Mike Ford In a conversation with the AJC, Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood referred to Hughes as the established starter next to A.J. Terrell, which should quell questions about whether Hughes will retain his spot in the lineup this fall. Brown has been the primary nickel corner, though A.J. Woods and Darnay Holmes have also earned snaps. Brown can play safety, too, and his ability to wear different hats and align in various splits should boost his hopes of being a starter. Phillips is in contention with Henderson, Bryant and several others in a deep cornerback room, but the 2023 fourth-round pick gets the nod with his ability to play inside and outside. Ford played 81.9% of the Falcons’ special teams snaps last season and played under Stefanski from 2023-24 with the Cleveland Browns.

Safety (4) Starters: Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts Backups: DeMarcco Hellams, Natrone Brooks With Watts inactive during OTAs, Hellams took the first-team snaps next to Bates, and when Hellams missed minicamp, Brooks slid into the starting spot. Brooks, who played in all 17 games last year with the Falcons, is cross-training between safety and corner, and his versatility should get him a place on the roster. Specialists (3) Kicker: Nick Folk Punter: Jake Bailey Long snapper: Liam McCullough Folk, 41, had a solid summer. He’s made 85% of his field goals across 18 seasons, and he’s led the NFL in field goal percentage each of the past three years — he hasn’t been below 95.5% since 2022.