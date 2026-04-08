Kaleb McGary, the Falcons’ expected starter at right tackle, retires

The decision could lead Atlanta to prioritize the position in this month’s draft.

The decision could lead Atlanta to prioritize the position in this month’s draft.

The 31-year-old McGary suffered a knee injury on the final day of training camp in 2025 and missed the entire season. The Falcons had signed McGary to a two-year, $30 million extension in August 2025.

“I truly enjoyed my time (three seasons) playing alongside Kaleb,” said Matt Ryan, the Falcons’ president of football and former star at quarterback. “He was an outstanding teammate and had a tremendous career as a Falcon. We are grateful for the impact he made on this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best in retirement.”

It’s an unfortunate blow to the Falcons, who hoped McGary’s eventual return could stabilize the blindside for lefty quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

The team moved swiftly to secure another veteran. They signed Jawaan Taylor to a one-year deal Wednesday. The contract has a base value of $5 million with an additional $1 million in incentives, according to ESPN.

Taylor, 28, has spent seven seasons with the Jaguars and Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl blocking for Patrick Mahomes in 2023. Taylor finished the season on injured reserve (elbow) but was previously an ironman, missing only one game in his career. The Chiefs released him as a cap casualty this spring.