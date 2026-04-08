Kaleb McGary, the Falcons’ expected starter at right tackle, retires

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary is retiring, the team announced Wednesday.
The 31-year-old McGary suffered a knee injury on the final day of training camp in 2025 and missed the entire season. The Falcons had signed McGary to a two-year, $30 million extension in August 2025.
“I truly enjoyed my time (three seasons) playing alongside Kaleb,” said Matt Ryan, the Falcons’ president of football and former star at quarterback. “He was an outstanding teammate and had a tremendous career as a Falcon. We are grateful for the impact he made on this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best in retirement.”
It’s an unfortunate blow to the Falcons, who hoped McGary’s eventual return could stabilize the blindside for lefty quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.
The team moved swiftly to secure another veteran. They signed Jawaan Taylor to a one-year deal Wednesday. The contract has a base value of $5 million with an additional $1 million in incentives, according to ESPN.
Taylor, 28, has spent seven seasons with the Jaguars and Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl blocking for Patrick Mahomes in 2023. Taylor finished the season on injured reserve (elbow) but was previously an ironman, missing only one game in his career. The Chiefs released him as a cap casualty this spring.
The Falcons’ offensive line hasn’t received its due credit because of the franchise’s struggles, but it has been among the NFL’s most stable groups. McGary was part of that before his injury, starting 92 games over six seasons. He’s been an exceptional run blocker and tone-setter up front.
Storm Norton, who also missed last season, and Michael Jerrell are the team’s other internal options at the position. Elijah Wilkinson, better on the interior, started in McGary’s absence last season but signed with Arizona in free agency.
Taylor’s addition should not prevent the Falcons from taking a tackle early in this month’s draft. He does, however, provide insurance and prevents the team from entering that weekend desperate at the position.
The Falcons don’t have a first-round pick. Its earliest selection (No. 48) seemed ripe for a receiver or cornerback, but McGary’s decision could lead the team toward a tackle. It’s simply too important a spot, particularly because the Falcons are relying on two left-handed QBs.
The Falcons drafted McGary with the No. 31 overall pick in 2019. The Washington product was a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 player and won the Morris Trophy – given to the conference’s finest lineman – in his senior season.
McGary earned two extensions from the Falcons. The team is expected to get some financial relief due to his retirement.