Falcons OT Storm Norton out for season

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Storm Norton lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 21-19. (Danny Karnik/AP)

As a result, Norton’s season is over. It’s the second consecutive year the 32-year-old Norton will miss.

The Falcons placed offensive tackle Storm Norton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The news comes two hours after the Falcons landed offensive tackle Wanya Morris and a 2027 seventh-round pick in a trade with the Chiefs. The Falcons dealt a 2027 sixth-round pick to Kansas City in return.

Norton underwent ankle surgery last summer and started the 2025 season on injured reserve. He was designated to return entering Week 8, but his 21-day activation period closed without further movement.

Thus, Norton missed the entirety of last year, his third season with the Falcons. He joined the team off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in September of 2023 and appeared in 14 games with three starts that season.

He played in 17 games with one start in 2024 and, before the severity of his injury grew clear, he figured to be in line for snaps after Kaleb McGary suffered a season-ending knee injury at the end of training camp.