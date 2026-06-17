Atlanta Falcons Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. still not 100%, but ‘right where I need to be’ Still plans to be ready for Week 1 vs. Steelers. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs a drill during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 28 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. still hasn’t been cleared for 11-on-11 practices while he works back from a knee injury, but he remains on track in his recovery and “absolutely” plans to be ready for Week 1. “Healthwise, I’m right where I need to be,” Penix told reporters Tuesday after a mandatory minicamp practice. “Still making strides, day to day. Not 100% yet, but I know I will be right on time.”

The Falcons’ season opener, set for Sept. 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is nearly nine months removed from the day Penix tore his left ACL against the Carolina Panthers. Penix, who’s battling with Tua Tagovailoa to be the Falcons’ starting quarterback, has remained adamant this offseason about his intentions to be healthy for Week 1. He confirmed his rehabilitation process — and primary goal — is still going according to plan. “We’re just working, trying to take it one day at a time, and just control what I can control now,” Penix said. “And that’s just making sure I’m doing everything I can to make sure my body is ready for Week 1 games.” During the final week of OTAs, Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski left the door open for Penix to participate in 11-on-11s at mandatory minicamp, but the team ultimately decided to “continue with the plan with what Mike has done,” Stefanski said Tuesday.

Penix threw during individual and 7-on-7 sessions during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, the first of back-to-back days in Flowery Branch.

“Very pleased with the work that he’s putting in,” Stefanski said. “He’s exactly where he needs to be. We’ll just continue to lean on medical and Mike and continue to make good decisions for his rehabilitation.” Penix said the “expectation” is he’ll be cleared for 11-on-11 practices for training camp, which figures to start in late July or early August. In the time between, he’ll visit his doctor and get final clearance. But Penix, who’s gone through the ACL recovery process twice already, feels ready and wants to compete. “If it was up to me, I’d go out there and do everything. I’d do 11-on-11 now,” Penix said. ”But like, obviously, just the smart thing, just understanding it’s more than just my want to play. Obviously, I got to care about my body and my future as well.” The Falcons have consistently increased Penix’s volume since OTAs, said Stefanski, who added he’s “very, very comfortable with the work” Penix has accomplished thus far.

Penix said his health and comfortability improves each day. “The way that I feel during drills, like from Day 1 to how I feel now doing every drill, I feel those differences,” Penix said. “So, it’s just one specific thing, it’s everything that I’m doing. Each and every day I come out here, I feel better than the day before. So, I feel like that’s a good thing.” Penix, who’s building trust in his body and knee, feels confident with every drill the quarterbacks go through. Sometimes, the coaches tell Penix he can’t do certain drills, even though he feels like he can. It’s a tricky process, trying to hold back the antsy, uber-competitive Penix. Stefanski said he leans on the team’s training staff and follows their lead with what to do. The coaches, meanwhile, have the difficult task of protecting players from themselves. At the core of Penix’s return-to-play plan is trust and communication from the top down.

“In this case, very, very comfortable with the plan that we have,” Stefanski said. “And keeping Mike abreast of all those decisions and where he is, is very, very similar to how you do it with all your players, making sure they understand where they are, their rehab, what they’re able to do, how we’re going to transition into different phases, if you will. “So, very comfortable with where we are.” Stefanski declined to predict whether Penix will be at full strength by training camp, noting the Falcons will have discussions and lean on the milestones Penix hits. The next box to check? Taking contact. Phase three of the offseason is a noncontact period, and teams don’t allow quarterbacks to get hit during practice regardless. There are simulation drills and accidental knockdowns, but Penix’s first real contact won’t come until his first game of the season, be it exhibition or otherwise.