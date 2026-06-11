Falcons trade for Chiefs’ Wanya Morris to bolster depth at offensive tackle

A Falcons helmet is seen as Atlanta faces the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Morris, who starred at Grayson High School, started 16 games in three years in Kansas City.

Morris, who starred at Grayson High School, started 16 games in three years in Kansas City.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the news. Morris’ representative, 1 of 1 Agency’s Ken Sarnoff, confirmed the deal to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Full trade details have not yet been announced.

The Falcons bolstered their offensive line depth Thursday, acquiring tackle Wanya Morris in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Morris, a third-round pick in 2023, started 16 of his 43 appearances in three years with the Chiefs. That included four games as a rookie before he stepped into a larger role in 2024, earning starts in 11 games while playing in all 17.

The 6-foot-6, 307-pound Morris settled into a depth role on the Chiefs’ offensive line last season. He appeared in 12 games and made one start.

Buried on the Chiefs’ depth chart, the 25-year-old Morris wanted a fresh start, and the Falcons provide a place to compete.

After Kaleb McGary’s sudden retirement this spring, the Falcons have an ongoing right tackle battle. Morris joins a field that includes Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, Storm Norton and seventh-round rookie Ethan Onianwa, among others.