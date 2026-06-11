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Falcons trade for Chiefs’ Wanya Morris to bolster depth at offensive tackle

Morris, who starred at Grayson High School, started 16 games in three years in Kansas City.
A Falcons helmet is seen as Atlanta faces the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A Falcons helmet is seen as Atlanta faces the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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1 hour ago

The Falcons bolstered their offensive line depth Thursday, acquiring tackle Wanya Morris in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the news. Morris’ representative, 1 of 1 Agency’s Ken Sarnoff, confirmed the deal to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Full trade details have not yet been announced.

Morris, a third-round pick in 2023, started 16 of his 43 appearances in three years with the Chiefs. That included four games as a rookie before he stepped into a larger role in 2024, earning starts in 11 games while playing in all 17.

The 6-foot-6, 307-pound Morris settled into a depth role on the Chiefs’ offensive line last season. He appeared in 12 games and made one start.

Buried on the Chiefs’ depth chart, the 25-year-old Morris wanted a fresh start, and the Falcons provide a place to compete.

After Kaleb McGary’s sudden retirement this spring, the Falcons have an ongoing right tackle battle. Morris joins a field that includes Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, Storm Norton and seventh-round rookie Ethan Onianwa, among others.

Taylor and Norton haven’t participated in team periods during OTAs, putting Jerrell and Onianwa into the first-team lineup. Morris will get a chance to factor into the equation.

The trade also serves as a chance for Morris to come home. He attended Grayson High School before starting his college career at Tennessee. After two seasons with the Volunteers, he transferred to Oklahoma for his final two college campaigns.

The Falcons wrapped OTAs on Thursday and will hold mandatory minicamp from June 16-18 before breaking for the summer.

About the Author

Daniel Flick covers the Falcons and NFL for the AJC. He previously covered the Falcons for Sports Illustrated and chronicled the Indiana Hoosiers’ fairy-tale run to the national championship in the 2025-26 season.

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