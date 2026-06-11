Falcons trade for Chiefs’ Wanya Morris to bolster depth at offensive tackle

The Falcons bolstered their offensive line depth Thursday, acquiring tackle Wanya Morris in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the news. Morris’ representative, 1 of 1 Agency’s Ken Sarnoff, confirmed the deal to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Full trade details have not yet been announced.
Morris, a third-round pick in 2023, started 16 of his 43 appearances in three years with the Chiefs. That included four games as a rookie before he stepped into a larger role in 2024, earning starts in 11 games while playing in all 17.
The 6-foot-6, 307-pound Morris settled into a depth role on the Chiefs’ offensive line last season. He appeared in 12 games and made one start.
Buried on the Chiefs’ depth chart, the 25-year-old Morris wanted a fresh start, and the Falcons provide a place to compete.
After Kaleb McGary’s sudden retirement this spring, the Falcons have an ongoing right tackle battle. Morris joins a field that includes Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, Storm Norton and seventh-round rookie Ethan Onianwa, among others.
Taylor and Norton haven’t participated in team periods during OTAs, putting Jerrell and Onianwa into the first-team lineup. Morris will get a chance to factor into the equation.
The trade also serves as a chance for Morris to come home. He attended Grayson High School before starting his college career at Tennessee. After two seasons with the Volunteers, he transferred to Oklahoma for his final two college campaigns.
The Falcons wrapped OTAs on Thursday and will hold mandatory minicamp from June 16-18 before breaking for the summer.