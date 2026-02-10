Atlanta Falcons More details emerge of alleged incident involving Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Pearce chased ex-girlfriend in his SUV, hit her vehicle and hit officer’s leg while driving off, according to police reports. Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. — pictured during an April news conference — faces five felony charges and one misdemeanor count in Florida. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Following the arrest of Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. last weekend in Florida, more details are emerging of the alleged incident between Pearce and WNBA player Rickea Jackson. According to Miami-Dade County court records, Pearce collided his white Lamborghini into Jackson’s car twice and pursued her throughout the area Saturday.

RELATED Opinion: Weekend Reflections: Falcons’ Pearce faces six-game ban Pearce, 22, was charged with five felonies, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated stalking. In the arrest affidavit, Jackson, 24, indicated that she and Pearce recently ended their relationship of approximately three years and she was seeking to avoid contact with him, including blocking his phone number. Jackson said that while driving in the area, she was followed by a white Lamborghini SUV. When both cars were stopped at a red traffic light, Pearce exited his car and tried to open her car door. She drove away, “fearing for her safety,” she said in the police report. The report indicates that Pearce got back in his vehicle and “continued pursuing the victim at a high rate of speed.”

During this alleged pursuit, Jackson drove to the Doral Police Department for assistance before Pearce “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle with his SUV,” she said in the report.

From there, Jackson said she continued to drive around and that Pearce “again cut her off and blocked her access to the police station.” When she reversed her vehicle to try to escape, Pearce “intentionally collided head-on with her vehicle” before police units arrived, she said in the police report. The report indicates there are photos of damage to the front and rear of her vehicle. A separate report indicates that Doral officers responding to the initial incident with Jackson encountered Pearce. One officer drew his weapon and gave loud verbal commands for Pearce to “get on the floor.” RELATED How to build a Super Bowl team: What Falcons can learn from Patriots, Seahawks Pearce did not obey the commands, got back in his car and closed the door, according to the report. The report indicates Pearce drove away and struck the officer on his left knee with his vehicle while evading arrest, leading officers on a chase throughout the surrounding area before crashing his vehicle at the intersection of NW 102nd Path and NW 65th Lane. Officers say Pearce exited the vehicle and fled on foot, and as they attempting to apprehend him, he resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Following the interaction with police, Pearce was charged with an additional felony count of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding a police officer with lights and siren and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence to his person. “We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth,” Pearce’s attorney, Jacob Nunez, said in a statement released to The Associated Press on Monday. “Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.” Nunez declined further comment. Attempts to reach Pearce’s listed agent and legal team were not immediately returned.