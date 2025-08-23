Atlanta Braves Bobby Cox among record number of alumni celebrating 30th anniversary of Braves’ 1995 championship at Truist Park Pre-game activities had Maddux, Glavine and Smoltz throwing ceremonial first pitches. Bobby Cox acknowledges the crowd after throwing out the first pitch. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

The Braves celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1995 World Series championship Friday, welcoming a record number of alumni to Truist Park, including Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox. The champions were honored with a pre-game parade and red-carpet ceremony before the Braves faced the Mets. A video recapping the World Series and ensuing celebration was shown, with the alumni lined up on the infield.

There were over 30 franchise alumni in the festivities, making it the largest such get together the Braves have hosted, according to the team. Cox received a lengthy standing ovation when introduced alongside his family on the Truist Park videoboard. Cox, 84, has barely visited the ballpark since suffering a stroke in April 2019. Friday marked his fourth visit in that time. He’d most recently come to Truist Park last July, when he also received a standing ovation. A four-time manager of the year, Cox managed the Braves from 1978-81 and 1990-2010, the latter stint producing the greatest run in franchise history that included 14 consecutive division titles and the 1995 title. Cox is fourth all-time with 2,504 wins. He’s also No. 1 in ejections (162), and he possessing an excellent reputation for always caring about his players. Cox was one of the most beloved managers in history and undisputedly the best among Braves managers. “(Cox was) very much so (excited to be at Truist Park),” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, a mentee of Cox who oversaw the Braves’ latest championship in 2021. “It’s something he was really looking forward to.”

Friday’s celebration also featured another reunion for the Big Three starters of Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine. The trio won seven Cy Young awards in the 1990s, and Glavine was the 1995 World Series MVP. The first 15,000 fans through the gates Friday received a Maddux, Smoltz or Glavine replica World Series ring.