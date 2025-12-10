Georgia football makes changes to schedule, cancels games with ACC schools

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton shouts instructions during the first half Nov. 28. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The school announced it would be canceling future home-and-home series with Louisville and N.C. State.

ATHENS — Georgia is making changes to its future schedule.

Georgia had been set to play Louisville in 2026 and 2027. The series against N.C. State was set for 2033 and 2034.

The SEC announced in August it would be playing nine conference games beginning in 2026. Georgia’s conference foes for next season have been announced. The Bulldogs will visit South Carolina, Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas, host Missouri, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Auburn, and play Florida in Atlanta.

Georgia’s nonconference opponents for next season are Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech. All three of those games will be played at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the SEC expanding to nine conference games and voiced his concerns about the move after Georgia’s win over Alabama in the SEC championship game.