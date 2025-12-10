UGA Logo
Georgia football makes changes to schedule, cancels games with ACC schools

Bulldogs are canceling games against Louisville and N.C. State.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton shouts instructions during the first half Nov. 28. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
51 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia is making changes to its future schedule.

The school announced it would be canceling future home-and-home series with Louisville and N.C. State.

Georgia had been set to play Louisville in 2026 and 2027. The series against N.C. State was set for 2033 and 2034.

The SEC announced in August it would be playing nine conference games beginning in 2026. Georgia’s conference foes for next season have been announced. The Bulldogs will visit South Carolina, Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas, host Missouri, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Auburn, and play Florida in Atlanta.

Georgia’s nonconference opponents for next season are Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech. All three of those games will be played at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the SEC expanding to nine conference games and voiced his concerns about the move after Georgia’s win over Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“Those two teams were beat up tonight,” Smart said. “That was the ninth (conference) game of the year. We’re looking at next year having another game. I mean, the coaches in our league are concerned about it, very concerned about it. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t speak my piece and say it’s concerning.”

Georgia opens the 2026 season against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

