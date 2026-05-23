AJC Varsity

Gordon Lee pair throws one-hitter in state title-clinching win over Vidalia

Brady Little, the Trojans’ No. 3 starter, and closer Kaden Ellis carry team to its second Class A Division I title in two seasons.
The Etowah baseball field is seen before the game against Harrison High School during the High School Baseball Playoffs at Etowah High School in Woodstock on April 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
The Etowah baseball field is seen before the game against Harrison High School during the High School Baseball Playoffs at Etowah High School in Woodstock on April 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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5 minutes ago

Gordon Lee pitchers Brady Little and Kaden Ellis combined to throw a one-hitter, and Ellis went 2-for-3 and drove in the winning run with a double in a 3-1 victory over Vidalia that clinched the Class A Division I baseball championship Saturday in Statesboro.

The state title is the sixth overall and second in a row for Gordon Lee baseball.

Gordon Lee coach Mike Dunfee credited the latest championship to “no-flinch, gritty players that gave everything for each other.”

Little, a junior left-hander and the team’s No. 3 starter, pitched 4 ½ innings, allowing only Cayden Nances’s RBI double in the fourth inning as Vidalia’s only hit.

Ellis, a senior right-hander signed with Bryant College, pitched the final 2 2/3 and retired eight of nine batters.

“The pitchers in Game 3 pitched with passion and confidence,” Dunfee said. “They attacked with no fear against a very good lineup.”

Gordon Lee got three runs in the fourth with Dustin Day’s single, Garrett Ross’ triple, Ellis’ double and Colt Wood’s sacrifice fly.

Ellis was the pitching hero of the series with 5 2/3 innings of hitless work in the three games.

In Gordon Lee’s 3-2 victory in 10 innings in Game 1, Ellis was the winning pitcher after pitching the final three innings. He finished the season with a 2-0 record, five saves and a 0.97 ERA.

Gordon Lee, a northwest Georgia school, won Game 1 on a bases-loaded hit by pitch that followed three walks. Vidalia won the second game 10-0, ending Gordon Lee’s 16-game winning streak.

Gordon Lee finished 38-3. Vidalia was 30-12.

Game 3 boxscore

AI GM3
AI GM3

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

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