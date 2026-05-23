AJC Varsity Gordon Lee pair throws one-hitter in state title-clinching win over Vidalia Brady Little, the Trojans’ No. 3 starter, and closer Kaden Ellis carry team to its second Class A Division I title in two seasons. The Etowah baseball field is seen before the game against Harrison High School during the High School Baseball Playoffs at Etowah High School in Woodstock on April 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 5 minutes ago Share

Gordon Lee pitchers Brady Little and Kaden Ellis combined to throw a one-hitter, and Ellis went 2-for-3 and drove in the winning run with a double in a 3-1 victory over Vidalia that clinched the Class A Division I baseball championship Saturday in Statesboro. The state title is the sixth overall and second in a row for Gordon Lee baseball.

Gordon Lee coach Mike Dunfee credited the latest championship to “no-flinch, gritty players that gave everything for each other.” Little, a junior left-hander and the team’s No. 3 starter, pitched 4 ½ innings, allowing only Cayden Nances’s RBI double in the fourth inning as Vidalia’s only hit. Ellis, a senior right-hander signed with Bryant College, pitched the final 2 2/3 and retired eight of nine batters. “The pitchers in Game 3 pitched with passion and confidence,” Dunfee said. “They attacked with no fear against a very good lineup.”

Gordon Lee got three runs in the fourth with Dustin Day’s single, Garrett Ross’ triple, Ellis’ double and Colt Wood’s sacrifice fly.