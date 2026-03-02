Georgia Tech baseball continues historic start

With a series sweep of Northwestern over the weekend, Georgia Tech baseball’s offense continues its hot start.
The Yellow Jackets (11-1) defeated the Wildcats 17-3 on Friday, 13-3 on Saturday and 14-6 on Sunday. For the first time in program history, they have scored 10 or more runs in 10 of their first 12 games.
In Sunday’s win, junior infielder Ryan Zuckerman had his first career three-home run performance, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs to help the Jackets polish off the series. Sophomore catcher/infielder Drew Rogers added two home runs of his own, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs.
Granted, it’s still early in the season and Tech hasn’t entered conference play yet, but its loaded lineup is outscoring opponents 174-51, with that plus-123 margin the most through 12 games in program history.
Another piece of program history: At 11-1, James Ramsey is off to the best start for any first-year head coach through 12 games.
On Tuesday, Tech will play Georgia State (which dealt the Jackets their lone loss of the season, 9-4) on Tuesday. Tech opens ACC play Friday, hosting Virginia Tech.