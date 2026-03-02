Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech baseball continues historic start

The Yellow Jackets have outscored opponents by 123 runs through 12 games.
Georgia Tech infielder Ryan Zuckerman is waiting for the pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

With a series sweep of Northwestern over the weekend, Georgia Tech baseball’s offense continues its hot start.

The Yellow Jackets (11-1) defeated the Wildcats 17-3 on Friday, 13-3 on Saturday and 14-6 on Sunday. For the first time in program history, they have scored 10 or more runs in 10 of their first 12 games.

In Sunday’s win, junior infielder Ryan Zuckerman had his first career three-home run performance, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs to help the Jackets polish off the series. Sophomore catcher/infielder Drew Rogers added two home runs of his own, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

With loaded roster, expectations soaring for Georgia Tech baseball

Granted, it’s still early in the season and Tech hasn’t entered conference play yet, but its loaded lineup is outscoring opponents 174-51, with that plus-123 margin the most through 12 games in program history.

Another piece of program history: At 11-1, James Ramsey is off to the best start for any first-year head coach through 12 games.

On Tuesday, Tech will play Georgia State (which dealt the Jackets their lone loss of the season, 9-4) on Tuesday. Tech opens ACC play Friday, hosting Virginia Tech.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

