Georgia Tech baseball continues historic start

Georgia Tech infielder Ryan Zuckerman is waiting for the pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Yellow Jackets have outscored opponents by 123 runs through 12 games.

The Yellow Jackets (11-1) defeated the Wildcats 17-3 on Friday, 13-3 on Saturday and 14-6 on Sunday. For the first time in program history, they have scored 10 or more runs in 10 of their first 12 games.

With a series sweep of Northwestern over the weekend, Georgia Tech baseball’s offense continues its hot start.

In Sunday’s win, junior infielder Ryan Zuckerman had his first career three-home run performance, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs to help the Jackets polish off the series. Sophomore catcher/infielder Drew Rogers added two home runs of his own, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

Granted, it’s still early in the season and Tech hasn’t entered conference play yet, but its loaded lineup is outscoring opponents 174-51, with that plus-123 margin the most through 12 games in program history.

Another piece of program history: At 11-1, James Ramsey is off to the best start for any first-year head coach through 12 games.

On Tuesday, Tech will play Georgia State (which dealt the Jackets their lone loss of the season, 9-4) on Tuesday. Tech opens ACC play Friday, hosting Virginia Tech.