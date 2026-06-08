Atlanta Falcons Falcons begin final week of OTAs Monday was the first of three practices this week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Atlanta Falcons practice, Monday, June 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Daniel Flick 43 minutes ago Share

The Falcons began their final week of OTAs on Monday, kicking off a three-practice week with a shorter session in Flowery Branch. There were fewer offense vs. defense periods than the first two open-to-media practices, presumably in part from the shortage of quarterbacks and the stage of the offseason program. Individual and team practice periods, or at least the non-walkthrough and stretching sessions, lasted less than 50 minutes.

No matter, the Falcons were on the grass. Here’s what we learned about who was on the field — and who wasn’t — during Monday’s abbreviated session. Penix, London limited for different reasons The Falcons spent much of Monday’s practice without quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Drake London. Penix received a scheduled day off, Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said, while rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last November. London, meanwhile, had to finish paperwork and a physical related to his recent contract extension. Both players were on the field.

Penix participated in the walkthrough but didn’t throw any passes during individual or team periods. He stood with the quarterbacks and watched as Tua Tagovailoa, his competitor for the starting job, and Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from Minnesota State-Moorhead, went through drills.

London, meanwhile, stretched with the team and later worked off to the side with receivers coach Robert Prince. Penix is getting closer to being cleared for 11-on-11 periods, Stefanski said, and he’s hit every benchmark necessary to this point. Tagovailoa has best day yet With Penix forced to watch from behind, Tagovailoa delivered a quality performance. He went 10-for-12 passing in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, starting with an accurate throw over the middle to tight end Kyle Pitts and ending with a tight-window touchdown pass to receiver Casey Washington in the back of the end zone. Tagovailoa’s most popular target was receiver Chris Blair. They connected four times, twice on underneath routes and another for a touchdown. Tagovailoa also threw a touchdown to running back Bijan Robinson, giving him three passing scores during a goal-to-go period. The 28-year-old Tagovailoa missed undrafted rookie receiver Vinny Anthony II on a deep corner to the left side of the field, and he had to throw away a pass in the red zone under duress. Those were his lone incompletions.

Also of note, Monday’s practice was the first open-to-media session where Tagovailoa didn’t throw an interception. He was accurate, effective and clean with the ball, making it his most impressive day yet. Strand also had a solid day. His first pass was a missile to rookie receiver Zachariah Branch down the left seam, and he threw a tremendous deep ball to wideout Dylan Drummond down the left sideline that hit Drummond’s outstretched hands but fell incomplete. Strand responded with a pair of completions to Washington, who had his busiest practice to date. Trevor Siemian worked off to the side at the beginning and didn’t throw Monday. Injury updates: Daniels still not on field Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, the team’s fourth-round pick, rode a stationary bike during a stretching period Monday and spent the remainder of the session watching from the edge of the field. He keenly eyed the linebackers during individual drills and also monitored a special teams session. In the Falcons’ first open OTA practice May 19, Daniels had a boot on his foot. He no longer has the boot, and on May 27, Stefanski said Daniels was “good to go.” But the Oklahoma product still hasn’t participated as OTAs wind down.

The Falcons have several others rehabbing injuries, too. Siemian, safety Xavier Watts, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor worked on a side field. Linebackers JD Bertrand, Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone watched their position group but didn’t practice. Stefanski offered a positive update on Bowman, who tore his Achilles last November and walked around the field in sweatpants for much of Monday. “Doing a nice job,” Stefanski said. “Continues to hit every mark in his rehab. He’s not ready just yet to practice.” Rookie Terrell makes team period debut Second-round draft pick Avieon Terrell only participated during individual drills in the first two weeks of open practices. On Monday, he took snaps at cornerback in an offense vs defense period for the first time. Terrell allowed a touchdown to Washington during a red zone series but otherwise held his own. Of note, he played left corner — on the perimeter — with veteran Darren Hall as the nickel. The Falcons won’t pigeonhole the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Terrell to the inside, and if Monday is any indication, they’re giving him his start on the outside.

Mandatory minicamp awaits, but will James Pearce Jr. be there? The Falcons wrap OTAs on Wednesday and Thursday, then get the weekend off, leading into their three-day mandatory minicamp June 16-18. Outside linebacker James Pearce Jr.’s attendance is the biggest question. Pearce, who’s in an intervention program stemming from an arrest in early February, hasn’t attended any of the voluntary practices this offseason in Flowery Branch. Stefanski and the Falcons have remained mum about their stance on Pearce, instead letting the legal process play out. But minicamp is the first mandatory session of the offseason, meaning Pearce’s presence is required — or fines can follow. With an unexcused absence, Pearce would be fined $17,986 for missing the first day, $35,973 for missing the second and $53,952 for missing the third. Collectively, he’d have to pay $107,911 in fines if he doesn’t attend the practices and isn’t excused by the team. Stefanski declined to say whether he expects Pearce to attend.