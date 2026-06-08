Atlanta Falcons Falcons players offer predictions for World Cup ahead of Atlanta hosting Bijan Robinson and Matthew Bergeron are rolling with France to win it all. New crosswalk art sits at the intersection of Mitchell Street and Mangum Street on Monday, June 8, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 18 minutes ago Share

It’s close to World Cup time in Atlanta. The Falcons’ roost, Mercedes-Benz Stadium — which will be named Atlanta Stadium during the tournament — will host eight matches. Falcons starters Bijan Robinson and Matthew Bergeron offered up predictions for the tournament after OTA’s on Monday, ahead of the opening match in Atlanta next Monday.

Robinson, who swapped jerseys with France star Kylian Mbappé in March, said he became a soccer fan through video games. He added that his soccer enthusiasm continued to grow once he started going across the pond and meeting some of The Beautiful Game’s biggest stars, like Mbappé. The star running back is rolling with France to win the tournament and Lamine Yamal to win the competition’s Golden Boot. As far as the U.S. men’s national team goes, Robinson did not seem optimistic of a deep run on home soil when asked where he thought the team would see its World Cup journey end.

“I don’t know. I want to say it’s the Round of 16, but we’ll see,” he said. “They’ve got to prove it first.”