Atlanta Falcons Is Falcons RB Bijan Robinson next for contract extension? ‘We’ll see.’ He led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage last season. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's training facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The moment Falcons running back Bijan Robinson learned of Drake London’s contract extension, he called the team’s top receiver to celebrate. “You’re going to be rich, bro,” Robinson told London. “Like, so much money.”

On June 2, London and the Falcons agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract with $100 million guaranteed and a ceiling of $150 million. He’s the NFL’s third-highest-paid receiver in annual value and 10th-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal marked the Falcons’ first step toward locking down their core of young offensive stars. Robinson might be next. “We’ll see, man,” Robinson said Monday at Falcons OTAs. “We’ll see, because I’m not the type of guy to talk about it. I let them handle all that stuff. So, we’ll see.” With Robinson removing himself from the discussion, the onus falls on his agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group, and the Falcons’ contract-crafting brass, which includes general manager Ian Cunningham, senior vice president of football administration Bryce Johnston and president of football Matt Ryan.

Robinson’s contract situation is less urgent than London, who’s set to play 2026 on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract. Before the deal, London was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next spring.

The 24-year-old Robinson is in the same position as London one year ago. Robinson is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract, but the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he’s signed with the team through 2027. Robinson carries a $6.99 million-cap hit on the Falcons’ roster this year, according to contract site Spotrac, but his rookie option brings $11.32 million onto the team’s salary book. His next contract projects to be significantly more. Spotrac estimates Robinson’s average market value at $18.9 million, which would make him the third-highest-paid running back in the league, behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey. Barkley holds the top spot at $20.6 million annually. Robinson’s résumé suggests he and the Falcons might reset the running back market. Named a first-team All-Pro en route to a fourth-place finish in the NFL Offensive Player of the Year race, Robinson led the league with 2,298 yards from scrimmage last season. The Texas product finished fourth in the league in rushing with 1,478 yards, while his 79 catches for 820 yards trailed only McCaffrey among running backs.