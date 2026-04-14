Atlanta Braves Weiss explains reasoning for pulling Holmes after four innings Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

Grant Holmes was not exactly pleased he was pulled after completing four innings of work Monday in what became a 10-4 loss for the Braves to the Marlins at Truist Park. Manager Walt Weiss figured that would be the case but wanted to make sure Holmes knew why.

“He handled it like a professional. I knew he would,” Weiss said of Holmes’ reaction to the reasoning behind the pitcher’s shortest outing of the young season. “And I told him, ‘Clarity is more important. You don’t have to agree with me. And in the end, it looked like you were right and I was wrong.’ But it’s more important that there’s clarity than that we agree all the time so there’s no mixed messages.” Holmes was perfect through his first three innings Monday, maybe as sharp as he has been all season. He recorded six groundouts and struck out a pair. The fourth is where the trouble began starting with a seemingly harmless Jakob Marsee single up the middle. Xavier Edwards then walked on four pitches. Agustín Ramírez walked on six more. Liam Hicks hit a 95-mph fastball in the center of the zone to right field for a run-scoring sac fly. By the time Holmes’ had salvaged the inning with a strikeout of Heriberto Hernández on a slider for the third out, the Marlins had scored three times, and Holmes had thrown 29 pitches in the frame.

When the fifth inning started, Aaron Bummer was jogging in from the Braves’ bullpen. Holmes retreated to the clubhouse. Bummer gave up three runs. So did Rolddy Muñoz in the sixth. Jose Suarez allowed one more in the eighth.

The Braves (10-7) couldn’t keep up offensively. But Weiss explained while the battle was lost the hope is that the war will be won in the weeks and months to come. Holmes was coming off 99 pitchers over 6 2/3 innings Wednesday in Anaheim, California, against the Angels. There was no need, in Weiss’ mind, for Holmes to go all out for a game in early April. Holmes appreciated the honesty from his manager. “Absolutely. That really made me feel a whole lot better,” Holmes said. “I’m sitting in here, pondering, like, ‘Why?’ But having him come in here and explain everything was really big of him.” Holmes only totaled 59 pitches on Monday. And even though the velocity dipped slightly on his fastball toward the end of the fourth inning, he and Weiss said there were no concerns over Holmes’ arm strength.