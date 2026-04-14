Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider to start Thursday in Rome

Braves starting pitcher will join catcher Sean Murphy as Emperors’ battery.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider throws during a spring training game in February. He is on rehab assignment and will start Thursday for Rome. (Matt Slocum/AP)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider throws during a spring training game in February. He is on rehab assignment and will start Thursday for Rome. (Matt Slocum/AP)
By
14 minutes ago

Spencer Strider will finally make his return to the mound Thursday.

The Braves’ right-handed pitcher will toe the rubber at 6:45 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome when the clubs’ High-A affiliate hosts Jersey Shore. Strider will be pitching to Braves catcher Sean Murphy, who began his rehab assignment with the Emperors on Tuesday.

Strider threw a bullpen session with Murphy at Truist Park on Monday. He also threw batting practice there Saturday to simulate three innings.

Braves manager Walt Weiss said Strider is expected to throw between 45 and 50 pitches.

The 27-year-old Strider has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the season because of a strained oblique. The righty shut down his spring training schedule in March.

As for Murphy, he was scheduled to be behind the plate for four innings for the Emperors’ game against the BlueClaws on Tuesday. Murphy will have the day off Wednesday, the return to the lineup Thursday to catch five innings, will catch again Saturday and then be the designated hitter Sunday.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Spring training Day 4 (Friday)
MLB

Hayden Harris recalled, Muñoz optioned to Gwinnett

KEN SUGIURA

Looking back, qualms over Braves’ pitching injuries seem overblown

MLB

Off night for Holmes, Braves’ pen leads to lopsided loss

Keep Reading

Strider to begin rehab starts next week

Braves’ Strider throws 3 innings of batting practice working toward return from oblique strain

Sean Murphy expected to begin rehab assignment Friday

Featured

High Museum Heist

Ex-exec pleads not guilty to theft from High Museum of Art

Data center pitch highlights divide in changing SW Atlanta neighborhoods

BULLDOGS

Kirby Smart fires back at Steve Smith’s criticism of Georgia: ‘Do your homework’