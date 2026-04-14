Spencer Strider to start Thursday in Rome

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider throws during a spring training game in February. He is on rehab assignment and will start Thursday for Rome. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Braves’ right-handed pitcher will toe the rubber at 6:45 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome when the clubs’ High-A affiliate hosts Jersey Shore. Strider will be pitching to Braves catcher Sean Murphy, who began his rehab assignment with the Emperors on Tuesday.

Strider threw a bullpen session with Murphy at Truist Park on Monday. He also threw batting practice there Saturday to simulate three innings.

Braves manager Walt Weiss said Strider is expected to throw between 45 and 50 pitches.

The 27-year-old Strider has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the season because of a strained oblique. The righty shut down his spring training schedule in March.

As for Murphy, he was scheduled to be behind the plate for four innings for the Emperors’ game against the BlueClaws on Tuesday. Murphy will have the day off Wednesday, the return to the lineup Thursday to catch five innings, will catch again Saturday and then be the designated hitter Sunday.