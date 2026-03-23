Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider headed to the IL with oblique injury Starting pitcher scratched from Monday’s final spring training outing. Spencer Strider pitches during the first inning of a spring training game in February. The Braves starting pitcher has been scratched because of an oblique injury. (Matt Slocum/AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider is likely headed to the injured list to begin the season, manager Walt Weiss said Monday at CoolToday Park. Strider felt oblique tightness in his recent Grapefruit League start and then again in a bullpen session. He was scratched from Monday’s start in Bradenton, Florida, against the Pirates.

“It’s mild. He got out in front of it, but we’re gonna be cautious,” Weiss said. “We feel like we’ve gotten out in front of this thing to a degree, so we’re hoping it’s not gonna be a big deal.” RELATED Veteran newcomers Kyle Farmer, Dominic Smith set to make Braves roster Strider had pitched in only three Grapefruit League games and had not gone longer than four innings. He reached that benchmark March 11 when he struck out five and allowed just two hits and a walk against the Rays. Strider had a 96-mph fastball that day and induced nine whiffs, five coming on a slider that averaged 82 mph. The Braves had penciled in Strider to pitch Sunday against the Royals at Truist Park. He won’t make that start, or any other in the near future.

“We don’t know. We’ve all dealt with obliques in this game, you just don’t know,” Weiss said of a timetable for Strider’s return. “I do feel better that when you put him through the tests and that type of thing, it’s hard for him to feel it. But it is there when he throws. There’s a chance if he would have went out and made a start (Monday) it would have set him back further. That’s the silver lining in this thing.”

Strider missed the 2024 season because of surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. He missed time early in the 2025 season with a hamstring injury. The setback for Strider is the latest blow for a Braves’ pitching rotation that has already been dealt its healthy share of bad news. Spencer Schwellenbach, thought to be in line to be part of the five-man rotation, is on the 60-day injured list after elbow surgery in February, as is prospect Hurston Waldrep, who also had surgery on his elbow. Joey Wentz, a right-hander who started 13 games for the Braves in 2025, tore his ACL on March 8 in a GFL game against the Rays. It has to be noted that Reynaldo López, who missed the 2025 season because of shoulder surgery, logged 4⅔ innings in Fort Myers on Sunday and saw a sharp and alarming velocity decline in all four of his pitches. López on Monday said he felt no pain or discomfort during the outing and chalked up the velocity decrease to a mechanical issue. Weiss said he asked López “about a dozen times” if the right-hander felt OK during and after Sunday’s outing.