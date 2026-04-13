Ryan Montgomery continues to shine in bid to move up Georgia’s QB depth chart
UGA’s spring game is an opportunity for the redshirt freshman to make his case to be Gunner Stockton’s top backup.
Georgia quarterback Ryan Montgomery — pictured practicing in Athens on Saturday, April 4, 2026 — missed last spring and most of the Bulldogs' 2025 season recovering from knee surgery suffered in high school. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Fully healed, Montgomery has shown this spring why he was such a coveted prospect.
“His decision-making’s been good,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Ryan’s a very accurate passer. He understands the ins and outs of the offense, the check to where to go with the ball. He’s done a nice job of being accurate and making good decisions.”
Montgomery has played well in both scrimmages. Glory Glory shared a highlight of Montgomery uncorking a touchdown pass to freshman Craig Dandridge.
Montgomery brings something different to the table compared to the two more established QBs ahead of him on the depth chart. Gunner Stockton is much more mobile and has a wealth of experience, thanks to starting every game last season.
Stockton has been slowed this spring as he recovers from an offseason knee injury. He was more involved in Georgia’s second scrimmage, but his limitations have created more opportunities for Montgomery and Georgia’s other quarterbacks.
A common player comparison for Montgomery is Jake Fromm, a three-year starter for the Bulldogs early in Smart’s time in Athens. While he might not have been the most gifted passer to play for Smart, Fromm ran the team at a high level.
Montgomery did not make the same instant impact Fromm did. Fromm was the clear starter heading into his second season, even as some pushed for Justin Fields.
Heading into Georgia’s spring game Saturday, Montgomery has a chance to make a major statement about the quarterback room. If he is able to follow up on what he’s done in Georgia’s first two scrimmages, perhaps he’d be well suited to be Stockton’s top backup.
Puglisi won’t let Montgomery simply take the job, even if the redshirt sophomore has ceded ground this spring. That was likely to happen given Montgomery’s recovery from injury, but it’s undeniable that he has impressed in his first fully healthy spring in the Georgia offense.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.