Georgia Bulldogs Ryan Montgomery continues to shine in bid to move up Georgia’s QB depth chart UGA’s spring game is an opportunity for the redshirt freshman to make his case to be Gunner Stockton’s top backup. Georgia quarterback Ryan Montgomery — pictured practicing in Athens on Saturday, April 4, 2026 — missed last spring and most of the Bulldogs' 2025 season recovering from knee surgery suffered in high school. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 29 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — It was always going to be easy for redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Montgomery to have a better spring than he did in 2025. Montgomery suffered a serious knee injury during his senior year of high school. He wasn’t fully cleared for contact and did not attempt a pass in Georgia’s spring game last year.

RELATED Pair of young outside linebackers having very different springs for Georgia Fully healed, Montgomery has shown this spring why he was such a coveted prospect. “His decision-making’s been good,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Ryan’s a very accurate passer. He understands the ins and outs of the offense, the check to where to go with the ball. He’s done a nice job of being accurate and making good decisions.” Montgomery has played well in both scrimmages. Glory Glory shared a highlight of Montgomery uncorking a touchdown pass to freshman Craig Dandridge.

Montgomery brings something different to the table compared to the two more established QBs ahead of him on the depth chart. Gunner Stockton is much more mobile and has a wealth of experience, thanks to starting every game last season.

Stockton has been slowed this spring as he recovers from an offseason knee injury. He was more involved in Georgia’s second scrimmage, but his limitations have created more opportunities for Montgomery and Georgia’s other quarterbacks. RELATED Gunner Stockton has knee injury, 2 UGA transfers limited in spring practice As for Ryan Puglisi, he has spent more time in Georgia’s system than Montgomery. It’s a big reason Puglisi was Stockton’s top backup last season. He completed 16 of his 27 attempts for 161 yards. Montgomery only played in Georgia’s home finale against Charlotte, where he completed his lone pass attempt for 12 yards. Puglisi has a more naturally talented arm, as he’s capable of making every throw a quarterback would want. The issue is that sometimes Puglisi’s arm talent leads him to make throws he shouldn’t. That confidence has worked against Puglisi this spring, as he’s thrown a few more interceptions in practices and scrimmages than Montgomery.