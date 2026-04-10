Hawks’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker earns Sekou Smith Award

Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker was named the 2025-26 Sekou Smith Award winner, the team announced Friday.
The annual award honors the player on the team who best represents himself and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.
Smith served as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks beat writer from 2005-09 before joining NBA Digital as a multimedia reporter and analyst. He also spent time at The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, and the Indianapolis Star, where he covered the Indiana Pacers as the team’s beat writer.
Smith died in January 2021 after a battle with COVID-19. He was 48.
A panel of local media members voted Alexander-Walker, who the team signed last summer, as the recipient of this year’s award for his candidness during media availabilities. The Hawks will recognize Alexander-Walker during a pregame presentation, which will include members of Smith’s family.
“Nickeil embodies everything the Sekou Smith Award represents. His professionalism, honesty and willingness to answer every question thoughtfully have set the standard,” said Jon Steinberg, the Hawks’ vice president of basketball communications.
“Seeing him honored with the Sekou Smith Award is especially meaningful, because it recognizes the character and dedication he brings to the organization each day.”
The Hawks also honored Smith’s legacy by naming the media workroom at State Farm Arena after him in 2021. The team also launched an annual Hawks-NBA Summer League Internship in Smith’s name in 2021.
Past Sekou Smith Award winners
- 2020-21: John Collins
- 2021-22: Kevin Huerter
- 2022-23: Clint Capela
- 2023-24: Bogdan Bogdanovic
- 2024-25: Trae Young
Past Sekou Smith Hawks-NBA Summer League Interns
- 2021: Clement Gibson (Jackson State University)
- 2022: Cullen Davis (Alabama State University)
- 2023: Kendal Manns (Alabama State University)
- 2024: Deondre Jones (Texas Southern University)
- 2025: Justin Lloyd (Florida A&M University)