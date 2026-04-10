Hawks’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker earns Sekou Smith Award

Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker celebrates their 124-112 win against the Magic at State Farm Arena on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. A panel of local media members voted Alexander-Walker as the recipient of this year’s Sekou Smith Award. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Annual honor goes to the player who best represents himself and the franchise in interactions with the Atlanta media.

Annual honor goes to the player who best represents himself and the franchise in interactions with the Atlanta media.

The annual award honors the player on the team who best represents himself and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.

Smith served as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks beat writer from 2005-09 before joining NBA Digital as a multimedia reporter and analyst. He also spent time at The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, and the Indianapolis Star, where he covered the Indiana Pacers as the team’s beat writer.

Smith died in January 2021 after a battle with COVID-19. He was 48.

A panel of local media members voted Alexander-Walker, who the team signed last summer, as the recipient of this year’s award for his candidness during media availabilities. The Hawks will recognize Alexander-Walker during a pregame presentation, which will include members of Smith’s family.

“Nickeil embodies everything the Sekou Smith Award represents. His professionalism, honesty and willingness to answer every question thoughtfully have set the standard,” said Jon Steinberg, the Hawks’ vice president of basketball communications.