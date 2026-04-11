Atlanta Hawks Hawks are playoff-bound, clinch top-six seed with win over Cavaliers The Hawks made the playoffs outright for the first time since 2021 and won the Southeast Division. Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

By Lauren Williams 57 minutes ago Share

The Hawks will head to the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. After downing the Cavaliers 124-102 on Friday night at State Farm Arena, the Hawks will bypass the Play-In Tournament for the first time since 2021. With their win, the Hawks officially clinched a spot in the top six, as well as the Southeast Division title.

RELATED Hawks’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker earns Sekou Smith Award They came out aggressively, not looking to miss a chance at securing their spot in the playoffs after falling to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Cleveland rested Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen for the second of the late-season meetings. But the Hawks still had to work in the first half to hold off the Cavaliers. They managed to do so decisively in the second half. Quick stats: CJ McCollum had 29 points after scoring 25 in the first half. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson both had 18 points, while Johnson grabbed nine rebounds. Dyson Daniels had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Key moment The Hawks have not come out of halftime with the right energy as of late, allowing the Knicks and the Cavaliers to get back into games. But on Friday, the Hawks began the third quarter aggressively, quickly adding on to their 13-point lead.

RELATED Hawks learn ‘lesson’ in loss to potential playoff foe Knicks Alexander-Walker opened the quarter with a 3, then made a layup with 10:36 left in the frame.

The Hawks really settled in one minute later, going on a 10-0 run that pushed their lead to 76-55 after Alexander-Walker forced a steal and made the fast break layup on the other end. They tacked on to that lead midway through with back-to-back 3s from Gabe Vincent and Alexander-Walker, before Johnson completed a 3-point play and a 3. The Hawks extended their lead to 31 points, all while the Cavaliers pulled their starters. Highlight play Good things tend to happen for the Hawks when they crash the glass. Toward the end of the third quarter, Hawks big Mo Gueye got up and slammed down a put back with some serious force.