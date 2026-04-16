Atlanta Braves ‘Everybody’s playing a part’: Here’s why the Braves are off to a strong start Atlanta is 12-7 and leads the NL East. Braves center fielder Mauricio Dubón scores a run against the Guardians in the third inning Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

About three weeks into the season, the Braves have a 12-7 record and a three-game lead in the NL East, the second-most wins and most runs scored (106) in the majors, and a run differential of plus-44. Where did this come from?

“You know, the first couple years being here felt like every day roll up to the field and you’re just gonna win. And then last year it didn’t feel like that at all,” Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder said after Wednesday’s 6-3 win against the Marlins at Truist Park. “And so, I think this year there’s a good kind of — obviously I’m sure there’ll be a bad stretch, but it’s a very simple feel. Everybody shows up, gets their work done, and goes and handles their business. “If we don’t get the big hit, or we don’t get the shutdown inning, it’s kind of, ‘Whatever.’ We just roll on. I think last year, kind of struggling kind of gave people peace of mind and kind of made them realize, like, ‘Hey, we gotta go win games. You’re not just gonna roll out of bed and beat people.’ So, I really like where we’re at.” Before the Braves begin a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies on Friday, here’s a look at the reasons why Atlanta has surged to the top of the division: Starting pitching The Braves have continued to get quality start after quality start out from their pitchers.

Save for one rough outing by Chris Sale in Anaheim in which the ace gave up six runs to the Angels, the rotation of Sale, Elder, Grant Holmes and Reynaldo López (and sometimes Martín Pérez) has been one of the best in baseball.

Atlanta’s 2.84 ERA is second in the majors only to the Royals. The staff’s 1.12 WHIP is third in the National League behind the Dodgers and Cubs, and opponents are hitting just .207 against Braves starters (fourth in MLB). Elder has allowed two earned runs in 23 1/3 innings. Holmes has held the opposition to a .182 average. Sale has a 1.05 WHIP. “Very impressed with all of ’em,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “I mean, really, they’re giving us a chance every night. They’re competing their butts off. And nights that they may not have it they find a way to give us five or six (innings).” The Braves have done all that despite injuries to Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach. The boys at the bottom Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Mike Yastrzemski have yet to catch fire offensively. Who needs ’em?

The Braves have caught lightning in a bottle with the bottom three or four hitters in the lineup on a nightly basis. Ozzie Albies, who usually bats sixth against right-handed starting pitchers, has 21 hits and an .804 OPS. Three of his four home runs have come from the left side of the plate. Dominic Smith, typically in the No. 7 spot against right-handers, has been a revelation. His latest heroics came in the form of a three-run double to win Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. Smith’s 15 RBIs (in just 42 at bats) are second on the team only to Drake Baldwin. Shortstop Mauricio Dubón has typically been at the bottom of the batting order, either eighth or ninth. Dubón leads the Braves with a .333 average and has driven in 12 runs. Jorge Mateo, a reserve shortstop and nine-hole hitter, has seven hits in 16 at bats.

De-fense! On Wednesday, the Braves turned their 22nd double play of the season. They have recorded at least one double play in 16 straight games, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind a 17-game stretch in 1985. That’s just one example of how good the seven players in the field behind the battery have been. The Braves have a defensive efficiency of .726 (a percentage of balls in play converted to outs), according to Baseball Reference, third among MLB teams. The total fielding runs above average of 12, also according to Baseball Reference, is second only to the Red Sox. Dubón has a fielding run value of 3, tied for second among all position players and the second-best mark of any shortstop behind the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. Matt Olson leads all first baseman in that category with a value of 2. Center fielder Michael Harris II is among the game’s best in outs above average (2) and fielding run value (1). The clubhouse Braves manager Walt Weiss has insisted he likes the makeup of his team since spring training. Of course, most skippers say in February that their team will compete until the reality of a long regular season sets in come April. But Weiss’ confidence in his squad appears to be well founded, especially considering the Braves are the only MLB team to have not yet lost a series — they’re 5-0-1 in that regard. Coming off missing the postseason in 2025, the guys in the clubhouse seem to be relishing each win.