Georgia Tech Tashard Choice speaks to Georgia Tech players about the legacy of Demaryius Thomas The Detroit Lions assistant coach, one of Tech’s all-time great players, is in Atlanta for his team’s game against the Falcons. Georgia Tech great Tashard Choice was introduced to the crowd at McCamish Pavilion at halftime of the men's basketball team's game against Wake Forest on Saturday. (Courtesy of Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

On Thursday night, the Georgia Tech football program held a team meeting. And for that team meeting, coach Brent Key invited in a special guest: Tashard Choice. Choice, the running backs coach for the Detroit Lions and one of Tech’s all-time great players, spoke to the team about football and life, but also about Demaryius Thomas. Thomas died in 2021, and Tech honors his life every Aug. 8.

“This was one of my closest friends, call him my brother,” Choice told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after he spoke to the Yellow Jackets. “Coming back here to talk about him, that’s super important.” Key began Thursday’s meeting by speaking to the team about Choice, who was then welcomed to the front of the room. Choice first told the Jackets how “surreal” his life felt, having graduated from Lovejoy High School to being at Oklahoma for two seasons to transferring to Tech for his final three seasons, to a six-year NFL career to now almost a decade being a coach (he spent the 2022-24 seasons at Texas and, in January, told Key to consider hiring Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon to be Tech’s new defensive coordinator). Explore Read more about the Yellow Jackets Choice, in Atlanta for the Lions’ exhibition game against the Falcons on Friday night, implored the current members of Tech’s team not to take their individual opportunities for granted, to stay true to themselves and to others, and to understand how difficult it is to make an NFL roster. He then stepped aside so the Jackets could watch a tribute video to Thomas, one of Tech’s all-time great wide receivers who was found dead at his home in Roswell on Dec. 9, 2021. Thomas was 33.

When the video, a montage of Thomas’ football highlights from his prep career, his time at Tech and in the NFL, along with some of Thomas’ notable quotes, was finished, Choice stood in front of the room but needed a moment to collect himself. The emotions of seeing Thomas and hearing Thomas’ voice again were heavy.