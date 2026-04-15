Ken Sugiura Alberto Mendoza has quickly made quite an impression at Georgia Tech The sophomore transfer from Indiana has ‘a chance to be a high-level player,’ quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke says. Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza sets to throw a pass during spring practice at Bobby Dodd Stadium on March 10, 2026. (Danny Karnik/Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics)

By Ken Sugiura 11 minutes ago Share

The early reviews are glowing, but it would seem impossible for anyone to know what Alberto Mendoza will be for Georgia Tech. Assuming he earns the No. 1 quarterback spot for the Yellow Jackets, the sophomore transfer from Indiana could turn out to be the brilliant successor to Haynes King. Or he could be average or even something less than that.

It is worth stressing that he has never started a college game and threw a total of 25 passes for the Hoosiers. But this much seems true: Mendoza is going to give himself every chance to reach his ceiling. This also: If he manages to even come close, Tech fans are going to love him for a lot of the same reasons that King forever endeared himself to Jackets supporters. And for his first spring camp, that’s plenty to store away as the long wait for September continues.

On Tuesday, at the start of Tech’s final week of spring practice, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke provided the following list of Mendoza’s attributes:

High-level thinker. Lives in the football building. Loves football. Gym rat. Asks a lot of questions. Doesn’t like going to practice without answers to those questions. His desire to learn the offense challenges coaches to have all the answers. Elite release on his throws. Better athlete than most would think. Mobile. Can see the field and process what he sees. Fun to work with. Highly competitive. Level-headed. “He’s got a chance to be a high-level player,” Weinke said. If we’re going to parse, he didn’t bring up Mendoza’s accuracy or arm strength, which sort of matter. (He did complete 19 of 25 attempts for Indiana.) But the important part is that “he’s got a chance to be a high-level player.” Weinke was followed at the media availability by Mendoza. He first shook hands and introduced himself to media members, which is not the norm. And then, in answering questions, he came across as grounded, smart and confident. He has the same charming grin as his brother Fernando, the Heisman Trophy winner and presumptive first overall pick of next week’s NFL draft. Mendoza raved about his wide receivers, identifying them by name. He touted the culture of coach Brent Key’s program.

“Everyone wants to be great,” he said. “Everyone wants to be better. Everyone’s supporting each other. We’re really a family, a close-knit team. That’s what the best teams do. They’re very close.” He handled questions about his famous brother gracefully. He likened himself to Fernando (“although we’re very different, we’re pretty similar”) and heaped praise on his brother’s example. For instance, Alberto said he learned a lot watching Fernando go through spring practice at Indiana last year after transferring from Cal. (Alberto was already on the roster, having enrolled out of high school in 2024.) “I think that’s one of the biggest things I learned from him is just, you’re going to have a good day, you’re going to have a rough day,” he said. “Spring might be terrible. But as long as we’re ready to go by Game 1, that’s all that really matters.”

But at the same time, he made clear he’s not trying to ride his brother’s coattails. “He’s Fernando Mendoza, I’m Alberto Mendoza,” he said. “We’re two different people. What he’s done is totally separate from what I want to do and what is expected of me at the end of the day. I’m coming in here as Alberto Mendoza. No one really cares about my brother. That’s a whole ’nother person. “They don’t know him. They don’t think about him. I wasn’t recruited here because of Fernando. I was recruited here because of myself and I’m excited to show what I can do.” It all gave the impression of a young man who doesn’t want anything handed to him but nevertheless wants it all. Tech fans have had the good fortune of pulling for a quarterback just like that for the past three years. “I can promise you – OK, I don’t know how much higher than you can get than his brother – going to be the No. 1 pick and won the Heisman,” Weinke said. “Somehow, someway, he wants to find a way.”