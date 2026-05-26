AJC Varsity Elite senior class aims to prove Etowah baseball is ‘best program in the state’ The Eagles’ seniors have a message to send in their final high school series: ‘We owe them some payback.’ Trevor Condon (top center) and Etowah huddle before a game against Harrison on Friday, April 24, 2026, during the first round of the state playoffs at Etowah in Woodstock. The Eagles will face off against North Paulding in a best-of-three series starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gwinnett Field in Lawrenceville. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Jack Leo 21 minutes ago Share

Etowah baseball’s seniors will one day be playing in bigger games than their Class 6A state championship series this week. But all the Eagles’ leaders are worried about now is finishing their high school careers the right way — and sending a message to the state of Georgia.

“If we can pull this off, then I do think Etowah baseball would be the best program in the state right now,” University of Georgia commitment Matthew Sharman said. “Our legacy is an Etowah baseball team that played the game right and played the game hard.” There’s also a personal message to send for Etowah, which will face off against North Paulding in a best-of-three series starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gwinnett Field in Lawrenceville. The Eagles are seeking revenge after losing their region series to the Wolfpack in February. “We owe them some payback,” Georgia Tech commitment Deion Cole said. “They got us early in the year, but this is really where it matters most. Early in the year, it was region play and it was cool and it mattered for seeding, but right now, this is where it matters the most.” Etowah baseball is rarely short on talent, to be clear, but the 2026 team might boast the best senior class of coach Greg Robinson’s 18-year tenure. Cole, Sharman and Tennessee commitment Trevor Condon have all been projected to be early-round selections in the 2026 MLB draft.

Condon hits leadoff for the Eagles, bringing a combination of power and speed to the top of the lineup. Robinson raved about Condon’s energy and how it compares to some of the other MLB players he’s coached in the past.

“He reminded me of (2016 World Series champion) Dexter Fowler that I had and (Braves second-round draft pick) Drew Waters,” Robinson said. “Those kind of guys that make it to ‘The Show’ don’t sit out there and rest on their laurels. They want to hone their trade and be that kind of practice player all the time. “You don’t have to flip the switch with Trevor Condon. The switch is already focused.” Cole is also known for his dominance at the plate, but Robinson focused on another characteristic that is sure to make professional scouts salivate. The 6-foot-1 200-pounder has also impressed with his versatility on defense. “He’s so athletic. You can put him in anywhere,” Robinson said. “He can excel at any position because he’s got good hands, he runs, he’s got a good arm.” And for all of his physical gifts, Sharman has impressed his coach the most with his edge. Robinson recalled several times he tried to visit Sharman on the mound when he was struggling, hoping to help him settle down.

“The times I’ve been out to the mound — very infrequently — to talk to him, he’s like, ‘What are you doing up here? Let’s go back to work,’” Robinson said. That competitiveness also bleeds into the way Etowah practices. Sharman recognized that, on most high school baseball teams, he wouldn’t have a fellow Division I-caliber athlete to compete with daily. Sharman grew up playing with Cole and Condon, though, and said his game is much better thanks to them. “We are all best friends when we’re practicing and when we’re on the field, but once we’re competing against each other … we’re going after it,” Sharman said. “We are making each other better. Iron sharpens iron, and we have seen that this year more than ever.” That combination of energy, versatility and competitive edge has defined Etowah this year, especially after the way last season ended. The Eagles had a similar level of elite talent last season when they fell short of their championship aspirations, losing to Lowndes in the semifinals.