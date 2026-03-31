Atlanta Braves So far, so good for Braves’ oft-questioned rotation It’s early, but pitchers have gotten the job done. Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López (40) throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves Dominic Smith hit a grand slam during the 9th inning to win 6-2 over Kansas City Royals. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 54 minutes ago Share

File this under “fun with small sample sizes”: The Braves’ rotation sure doesn’t look concerning through the season’s first few days. It’s even been a strength. Preseason conversation centered on the Braves’ starting pitching. The team didn’t make a significant addition over the winter, then lost multiple starters throughout the spring. And two of its starters, Grant Holmes and Reynaldo López, were returning from season-ending injuries. Chris Sale is in his late 30s and hasn’t exactly been the healthiest pitcher of the past decade. Then there was Bryce Elder, who’s long been a punching bag for segments of the Braves’ passionate fan base.

Naturally, those fans pleaded for the Braves to acquire another rotation piece before opening day; the Braves didn’t share that urgency. So far, just through one turn, the Braves enjoyed the best-case scenario. Braves starters surrendered four runs over 23 innings during the team’s 3-1 start. They’ve struck out 18 while walking eight. Sale and Elder combined to pitch 12 scoreless frames, which ultimately resulted in two shutouts. It’s far too early to make any declarations, but were outside concerns about this rotation possibly overstated? “I get it; with the injuries last year and guys coming back from injury-filled seasons, I get the concern,” manager Walt Weiss said. “The talent is obviously there. These guys have done it before. I think that was the biggest question, just the health. You’re seeing these guys when they’re healthy now. They’re really good. And hopefully, that’s going to be a big part of this thing, man.

“Everything starts with starting pitching. The entire game just falls into place when you get good starting pitching. The bullpen roles are pretty straightforward. You can do some things on offense, continue to put pressure on teams offensively when you have a lead. It all starts with starting pitching, so until the end of time, starting pitching will be the most valuable commodity in this game. So it’s nice to see the starts we’re getting.”

RELATED Read more Braves coverage Sale, the ace, set the tone with six scoreless innings on opening night against the Royals. López, subject of velocity questions a mere week earlier, allowed just one run over six frames a day later (with his velocity hovering in the mid-90s and peaking at 97). Holmes provided five innings Sunday, surrendering three runs. His four-seamer averaged 94.4 mph. Then to top it off, Elder — he of constant criticism throughout his topsy—turvy career — sliced through a power-laden A’s lineup Monday. He allowed five hits over six scoreless innings. “I think it’s encouraging,” Elder said of the rotation’s start. “Obviously, we’ve been a little banged up, but guys have stepped up and got the job done.” Elder’s outing might have been the most meaningful. The team is down Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, both of whom are expected to return this summer, and Joey Wentz, whose season is over due to a torn ACL. Elder, once considered more for depth than a necessary contributor, is in a more relevant role now. He doesn’t need to match Sale pitch for pitch, but he will need to provide some reliability to help stabilize this group. Elder’s a true innings eater, taking his turn every fifth day while avoiding the injured list. That has a lot of value to the Braves right now given they simply don’t have ample depth.