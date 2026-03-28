Atlanta Braves Sale solid, Braves mash three homers in win over Royals on opening night Friday’s win was the Braves’ first opening-day shutout since beating the Nationals 2-0 on March 31, 2011. Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during the Atlanta Braves’ season-opening game at Truist Park, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 18 minutes ago Share

The Braves hit three home runs, Chris Sale was (mostly) sharp, and Walt Weiss recorded his first win as the Braves’ manager in a 6-0 victory over the visiting Royals on Friday at Truist Park. Sale went six innings, struck out six, walked three and gave up three hits in six scoreless innings. He threw 88 pitches (54 strikes), induced nine whiffs and totaled 17 first-pitch strikes.

Friday’s win was the Braves’ first opening-day shutout since beating the Nationals 2-0 on March 31, 2011. Sale was staked to a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to a solo homer from Ozzie Albies, and the home team never looked back, much to the delight of the sellout crowd of 39,697 on opening day. The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first when Albies, hitting third in the lineup, took a 2-1 change-up from Royals starter Cole Ragans and hooked it around the pole in left for a solo homer. It was Albies’ third career opening day home run (2025, 2018). Drake Baldwin put the Braves up 2-0 by sending a solo home run out to right. The 110-mph screamer just cleared the line above the wall.

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