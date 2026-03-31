Atlanta Braves Braves shut out Athletics behind Elder’s six scoreless Three first-inning runs enough for team’s second shutout of season. Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers in the third inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

By Chad Bishop 19 minutes ago Share

Bryce Elder had it all working Monday in his season debut, even his pickoff move. The Braves’ right-hander threw six scoreless inning and scattered five hits in what became a 4-0 Braves win over the visiting Athletics at Truist Park. Elder (1-0) also picked off Lawrence Butler in the second, the first pickoff of Elder’s career in more than 436 innings.

Elder threw 29 sliders and 28 sinkers en route to his first victory of the young campaign. He got six ground ball outs and 52 of his 83 pitches were strikes. All of the Braves’ runs came in the first inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. reached base all four plate appearances thanks to a pair of walks, a single and a double. Mauricio Dubón had three hits and drove in three runs. The Braves (3-1) took advantage of a shaky start by A’s right-hander Jacob Lopez by plating three in the first. Matt Olson lobbed an RBI double down the left field line and Dubón took an inside pitch the other way to drop in a two-run double into shallow right making it 3-0. Lopez had to face all nine hitters in the first, walked three batters and had to throw 41 pitches.

The last pitch Lopez (0-1) threw in the first was popped into right field by Michael Harris II, leaving the bases loaded. The Braves wound up stranding seven runners during the four innings they faced Lopez who left before the fifth having only allowed the three first-inning runs.