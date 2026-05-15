Braves can’t complete sweep, blanked by Cubs in finale

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs' Matt Shaw to end the top half of the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

They couldn’t muster any offense to support their ace Chris Sale, dropping the series finale against the Cubs 2-0 at Truist Park. Still, the Braves won the series and went 4-2 over six games against the Dodgers and Cubs, their peers atop the National League’s hierarchy.

A choir of Cubs pitchers – Ben Brown, Hoby Milner, Phil Maton, Jacob Webb and Daniel Palencia – held the Braves to five hits over nine frames. The Braves had produced 23 runs over their past four games, so they’ll give Chicago its due credit.

Sale was again brilliant, surrendering one unearned run on five hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked two, lowering his season ERA to 1.96. The run was unearned because of Ha-Seong Kim’s throwing error that allowed Ian Happ to advance to third and score on a grounder. Happ added further insurance with a homer off Reynaldo Lopez in the eighth.

Kim’s error was a result of haste. He appeared unbalanced fielding the ball, then rushed to deliver a high flip to second baseman Ozzie Albies that skied above him and rolled into the right-outfield grass.

This was Kim’s first series of the season after a finger injury had sidelined him, so perhaps part of his miscue could be attributed to rust.