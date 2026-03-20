Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Braves camp after helping Venezuela to World Baseball Classic title The outfielder led his country to its first World Baseball Classic title, scoring 10 runs in 7 games. Venezuela's Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates his single home run during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Miami. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to Braves camp a champion for his native Venezuela. Acuña helped Venezuela win the World Baseball Classic earlier this week, an achievement the all-world outfielder considers the greatest of his illustrious career.

He rejoined the Braves in North Port, Florida, on Friday, receiving recurring congratulatory sentiments from teammates and Braves representatives. He was joined by Braves bullpen coach Jose Yepez, who served as Venezuela’s general manager and will likewise be remembered as an integral figure in the country’s rich baseball history. RELATED World Baseball Classic primer: Which teams have Braves connections “It’s amazing,” Acuña said. “I made my people proud, my country proud. We play for them. That’s our country.” Acuña had a .962 OPS across seven games in the tournament, homering twice, collecting four RBIs and scoring 10 runs. Venezuela defeated surprise team Italy and then the United States to clinch its first WBC title. And upon returning to camp, it was time for friend Ozzie Albies to pay off their bet. Acuña’s Venezuelans began their run by defeating Albies’ Netherlands. The two, who have played their whole careers together with the Braves, had friendly banter for weeks in camp leading up to the WBC.

Albies had to wear Acuña’s No. 21 Venezuela jersey throughout Friday. He even wore the full uniform on the field during pregame workouts. “I lost a bet,” Albies said. Acuña is assembling one of the greatest careers for any Venezuelan player. He took the modest route when discussing his accolades, crediting past Venezuelan stars like Miguel Cabrera, Magglio Ordóñez and Salvador Perez for giving him and his countrymen a performance level to aspire to. But there’s no question, Acuña already ranks among his country’s best. He’s a five-time All-Star, National League MVP, NL Rookie of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. He’s contributed to seven playoff teams (six division champs) and has a ring for the 2021 season, during which he was phenomenal in the first half but missed the rest of the season with a torn ACL. He’s the first player to produce a 40-70 season. Now, importantly, he’s the face of Venezuela’s first WBC victory.