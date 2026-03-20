Atlanta United

Marietta will be home to training site for Atlanta’s NWSL franchise

AMB Sports and Entertainment reaches agreement on new 33-acre site for team that will debut in 2028.
Pictured left to right are U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone, Atlanta business icon and philanthropist Arthur Blank, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, after a news conference, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP File)
Pictured left to right are U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone, Atlanta business icon and philanthropist Arthur Blank, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, after a news conference, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP File)
By AJC Sports
53 minutes ago

Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment and the city of Marietta announced that they have agreed on a land purchase for construction of the training facility for the new National Women’s Soccer League franchise that will begin play in 2028.

The training ground will be located at 1033 Franklin Gateway, near the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex and will include a facility of about 38,000 feet with four full fields and two half-pitches.

AMBSE will get the property of about 33 acres, and Marietta will receive a 10-acre property on Franklin Gateway currently owned by AMBSE.

“When we announced NWSL Atlanta 2028, we made a commitment to provide the necessary resources to create a world-class organization on and off the pitch, including the development of a training ground dedicated to our newest club and staff,” Arthur Blank said in a statement. “Securing this property in Marietta is a critical first step as we begin building the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028.

“I want to thank the City of Marietta, Mayor Tumlin, and the city council for their continued outstanding partnership. Atlanta United has called Marietta home for the past several years, and we are thrilled to further our partnership with the city as we develop this new property. I also want to thank Rich McKay and all our business leaders, including Josh Blank, Dimitrios Efstathiou and Joe Pierce, who have led the effort to make this site in Marietta home to our NWSL club.”

With an investment of about $100 million in the area, AMBSE is working with Impact and Populous to design and develop the property, with groundbreaking anticipated soon and an anticipated completion ahead of the team’s debut in 2028.

“This project delivers significant benefits to our city through economic growth and new park space for our residents and families,” Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said in the statement. “We are excited to welcome NWSL Atlanta to Marietta and proud to be the home of both women’s and men’s professional soccer. The arrival of the women’s team is certain to inspire young women and girls in Marietta and beyond.

“This opportunity was made possible through the thoughtful use of Redevelopment Bond funds approved by our citizens, reflecting our commitment to reinvesting in this corridor for long-term community benefit. I appreciate Arthur Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment for their partnership and for choosing Marietta for this world-class women’s training facility. I believe this partnership make Marietta the Home of Professional Soccer in Georgia.”

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From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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