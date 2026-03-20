Marietta will be home to training site for Atlanta’s NWSL franchise

Pictured left to right are U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone, Atlanta business icon and philanthropist Arthur Blank, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, after a news conference, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP File)

The training ground will be located at 1033 Franklin Gateway, near the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex and will include a facility of about 38,000 feet with four full fields and two half-pitches.

Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment and the city of Marietta announced that they have agreed on a land purchase for construction of the training facility for the new National Women’s Soccer League franchise that will begin play in 2028.

AMBSE will get the property of about 33 acres, and Marietta will receive a 10-acre property on Franklin Gateway currently owned by AMBSE.

“When we announced NWSL Atlanta 2028, we made a commitment to provide the necessary resources to create a world-class organization on and off the pitch, including the development of a training ground dedicated to our newest club and staff,” Arthur Blank said in a statement. “Securing this property in Marietta is a critical first step as we begin building the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028.

“I want to thank the City of Marietta, Mayor Tumlin, and the city council for their continued outstanding partnership. Atlanta United has called Marietta home for the past several years, and we are thrilled to further our partnership with the city as we develop this new property. I also want to thank Rich McKay and all our business leaders, including Josh Blank, Dimitrios Efstathiou and Joe Pierce, who have led the effort to make this site in Marietta home to our NWSL club.”

With an investment of about $100 million in the area, AMBSE is working with Impact and Populous to design and develop the property, with groundbreaking anticipated soon and an anticipated completion ahead of the team’s debut in 2028.