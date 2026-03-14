Atlanta Hawks Hawks keep soaring with ninth straight win Bucks held under 100 points in blowout victory. Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker celebrates his 3-point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Hawks busted the game wide open in the third quarter of Saturday afternoon’s meeting with the Bucks. In their ninth straight win, the Hawks downed the Bucks 122-99, extending the NBA’s longest-active win streak. According to the Hawks PR, it also marks the first time the Hawks have won at least nine consecutive games since the 2014-15 season (franchise-record 19-game winning streak, Dec. 27, 2014-Jan. 31, 2015).

RELATED Hawks’ next 2 games critical before season gets tougher Quick stats: CJ McCollum finished with 30 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3. It’s the most 3s McCollum has made in a Hawks uniform. Jalen Johnson had his 12th triple-double of the season, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 points. Corey Kispert and Jock Landale chipped in 13 and 10 points off the bench, respectively. Key moment The Bucks kept hanging around in the first half, and the Hawks took just an eight-point lead into the locker room at halftime. But the Hawks finally blew the game open thanks to a hot shooting night from McCollum. The veteran guard hit three 3s in 90 seconds in the first four minutes of the third quarter. His third 3 in that span pushed the Hawks to a 73-59 lead, and the Hawks never led by fewer than 12 points for the remainder of the game.

RELATED Hawks beating bad teams, but hot streak can’t be easily dismissed Highlight play Every once in a while, a player will go deep in their bag and their defender will pay the price. With 1:19 to play in the second quarter, McCollum dipped into said duffel and Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. fell on the receiving end of the veteran’s change of speed.