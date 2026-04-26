Atlanta Hawks Hawks struggle in Game 4 loss to Knicks The Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks in the first half of Game 3 during the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

The Hawks did not play their game. As a team that thrives in transition, they quickly fell into the slog of the Knicks’ pace. They fell to the Knicks 114-98, dropping Game 4.

The Hawks finished the regular season in the top five in fastbreak points, averaging 17.7 per game. But the Hawks couldn’t take care of the ball after they made a stop, allowing the Knicks to earn extra possessions. They had zero transition baskets through the first three quarters of Saturday’s action and finished the game with two fastbreak points. Quick stats: CJ McCollum scored 17 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 15 points. Jalen Johnson had 14 points and five assists. Gabe Vincent added 10 points off the bench. Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jalen Brunson scored 19 points.

Turning point The Hawks trailed the Knicks by seven at the end of the first quarter, but they would not make up ground in the second quarter. The Knicks had adjusted their matchups, putting Josh Hart on McCollum, which had left the Hawks’ offense sputtering.

But it went even colder in the second quarter, scoring just nine points in five minutes, while the Knicks raced out to a 12-point lead. The Hawks never recovered, even after getting within 8 with 9:55 to play in the third quarter. Highlight play The last time the Hawks got the game within their grasp, they got and ran. With 8:52 to play, the Hawks got on a stop on a Jose Alvarado layup attempt. Onyeka Okongwu got the rebound and the Hawks took it up the floor, allowing them to space. Okongwu took advantage of it and drove to the basket for a quick shot. It would be the last time the Hawks had the game within single digits.