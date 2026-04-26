Hawks left frustrated by Knicks as series heads back to MSG

Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker reacts in the second half of Game 4 of their first-round playoff game against the Knicks on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Walker scored 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting and had a team-high six turnovers one day after being named the NBA's Most Improved Player. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

When the Hawks diagnosed what went wrong in their 114-98 Game 4 loss to the Knicks on Saturday, they pointed to their lack of physicality.

They left them ball-watching, beat them to 50-50 balls, disrupted their dribbles and just left the Hawks chasing for most of the game. The Hawks never seemed to figure out how to gain control of the game, especially with Knicks wing Josh Hart holding veteran CJ McCollum to 17 points.

“Give them credit,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said after the game. “Their aggressiveness on the defensive end — Josh Hart, in particular. He was guarding everybody.

“So it wasn’t a game that was loaded with adjustments as much as it was a team that really got after it. And as I said, it’s not like we didn’t compete, but we didn’t compete in the areas that we need to in order to win again.”

The 2-2 series picks up with Game 5 at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.