Atlanta Hawks Hawks down Celtics, move ten games over .500 for first time in five years Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) attempts a three-point shot against Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez (28) during the first half of their game at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 11 minutes ago Share

With the season coming down to the wire, the Hawks need to pick up wins everywhere they can get them. They took care of business on Monday night, downing the Celtics 112-102 at State Farm Arena. Monday’s win looked anything but pretty, with the Hawks nearly giving up their lead. The Hawks led the Celtics 101-89 with 8:39 to play in the game. But the Celtics, who were on the second night of back-to-back games, ran the floor and outrebounded them to cut the game to eight with under 2:42 to play.

But the Hawks held on. Quick stats: All five Hawks starters finished the night with double-digit scoring. Jalen Johnson had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Onyeka Okongwu had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Dyson Daniels had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Atlanta native and Celtics wing Jaylen Brown had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Key moment Okongwu has had some shooting woes as of late, but he hasn’t let that stop him. Over his previous five games entering Monday’s matchup, he made just five of his last 16 attempts from deep.

The cold shooting plagued him in the first half of the game, where he went 0-of-4 from the perimeter.

But Okongwu found some relief when he knocked down his first 3 of the game with 8:39 remaining in the third. Then answered a 3 from Celtics center Luka Garza 30 seconds later. Okongwu made another, putting the Hawks up 77-68 with 5:35 to play in the quarter. Okongwu’s flash of strong play in the third opened the game up for the Hawks. Highlight play Daniels has zero fear when it comes to attacking the basket, and he added to his poster collection of the season. With 9:17 to play in the third quarter, Johnson found Daniels cutting to the basket from the free throw line. He slipped behind three Celtics defenders before Johnson threw up the alley-oop.