Georgia baseball sets a school record with 9 home runs against Arkansas

Georgia’s Daniel Jackson reacts after hitting a three-run home run last year during the first inning against Binghamton in their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field in Athens on May 30, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Four Bulldogs hit multiple home runs, led by three from Daniel Jackson.

Four Bulldogs hit multiple home runs, led by three from Daniel Jackson.

But that was the result in the rubber match between Georgia and Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, with the Bulldogs setting a program and SEC record with nine home runs in a league contest in their win.

It’s not every day that 26-14 is a final score in baseball.

Fifth-ranked Georgia won a road series against No. 14 Arkansas for the first time since 2008.

The Bulldogs continue to lead Division l in home runs by a wide margin with 113. Oklahoma State is second with 85, followed by Mercer and Vanderbilt with 82 apiece.

Catcher Daniel Jackson tied a program record and became the 13th Bulldog to hit three home runs in a game. He was 4-for-6 with six RBIs. Jackson has 20 home runs, which ranks fifth in the country.

Georgia trailed by five runs in the third inning before Jackson got the Bulldogs going with a three-run home run. The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the ninth inning.