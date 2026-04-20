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Georgia baseball sets a school record with 9 home runs against Arkansas

Four Bulldogs hit multiple home runs, led by three from Daniel Jackson.
Georgia’s Daniel Jackson reacts after hitting a three-run home run last year during the first inning against Binghamton in their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field in Athens on May 30, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Georgia’s Daniel Jackson reacts after hitting a three-run home run last year during the first inning against Binghamton in their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field in Athens on May 30, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
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46 minutes ago

It’s not every day that 26-14 is a final score in baseball.

But that was the result in the rubber match between Georgia and Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, with the Bulldogs setting a program and SEC record with nine home runs in a league contest in their win.

Fifth-ranked Georgia won a road series against No. 14 Arkansas for the first time since 2008.

The Bulldogs continue to lead Division l in home runs by a wide margin with 113. Oklahoma State is second with 85, followed by Mercer and Vanderbilt with 82 apiece.

Catcher Daniel Jackson tied a program record and became the 13th Bulldog to hit three home runs in a game. He was 4-for-6 with six RBIs. Jackson has 20 home runs, which ranks fifth in the country.

Georgia trailed by five runs in the third inning before Jackson got the Bulldogs going with a three-run home run. The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the ninth inning.

“I told the team after we dropped the opener Thursday that we can still win the series,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “Daniel got it started for us today. His home run would’ve been out of any park on any day. We had some no-doubters today by several guys. I liked our ability to stay with our approach and be able to work the count in our favor. When we got down 6-1, I told our guys, relax, we’re going to be OK. We’re going to hit today, and we hung in there and persevered.”

Four Bulldogs hit multiple home runs in the contest: infielder Michael O’Shaughnessy, infielder Ryan Wynn and catcher/infielder Brennan Hudson had two apiece in addition to Jackson’s three.

The Bulldogs are 32-9 overall and lead the SEC standings with a 13-5 record. They stayed put at No. 5 in D1Baseball’s rankings and will face No. 3 Georgia Tech on Tuesday at Truist Park in the first top 5 matchup in the Spring Classic’s history.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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