Atlanta Falcons Falcons make final three picks of NFL draft The Falcons added a defensive tackle, a linebacker and an offensive lineman in the sixth and seventh rounds. Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint runs after a catch against LSU Tigers linebackers Harold Perkins Jr. (center) and Micah Baskerville (right) during the second half in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 50-30. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons double-dipped on defense in the sixth round and bolstered their offensive line depth in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL draft, adding Washington defensive tackle Anterio Thompson, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and Ohio State offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons selected Thompson at No. 208 overall, Perkins at No. 215 overall and Onianwa at No. 231 overall.

Thompson, who stands 6-foot-2 and 306 pounds, blazed a 4.73 40-yard dash at Washington’s pro day. He started his career at Iowa Western Community College in 2022 before transferring to Iowa in 2023, to Western Michigan in 2024 and Washington in 2025. The Madison, Wisconsin native played in 13 games and made three starts at Washington, collecting 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2025. In his lone season at Western Michigan, Thompson made 34 tackles and one sack, which followed a year at Iowa in which he made one tackle in seven games. Perkins offers a more prestigious profile. Rated as a five-star recruit by several outlets, Perkins burst onto the scene in 2022, earning Freshman All-American accolades after notching 72 tackles and a team-high 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound Perkins started all 13 games at linebacker in 2023, again leading LSU with 13 tackles for loss and receiving second-team All-SEC honors. Four games into 2024, Perkins suffered a torn ACL that ended his season prematurely.

Perkins returned in time for the 2025 season, playing in 12 games with 11 starts. He recorded 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his final college season, earning third-team All-SEC honors. He timed a 4.45 40-yard dash at LSU’s pro day and has experience playing off the edge and at inside linebacker.