Atlanta Braves Braves place Spencer Schwellenbach on 60-day injured list Starting pitcher has inflammation in his right elbow. Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — For the Braves, the hits keep coming before they had even started. Starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, the club announced.

“Tough draw right outta the gate,” Braves first-year manager Walt Weiss said. “I worry about the kid. It’s a tough blow for (Schwellenbach). But it’ll clear opportunity for other guys, these types of things always do, and somebody steps up. “I always say, before a season even starts, your pitching depth is gonna get tested. It’s inevitable. You’d rather it not be right away in February. We got a lot of capable guys in there and they’re gonna get a look and that’s exciting. But I feel for (Schwellenbach) more than anything else. The kid has done some amazing things in a short time and there’s still a bright future ahead of him. I’m sure it’s tough for him.” Schwellenbach, 25, has not pitched since June 28. He missed the final three months of the 2025 season with a small fracture in his right elbow. Bone spurs and inflammation in that same elbow are the cause of Schwellenbach’s newest IL stint. It is not an ulnar collateral ligament injury for the right-hander, Weiss said, adding that surgery is not expected.

“It’s gonna be significant time he’s gonna miss,” Weiss said.