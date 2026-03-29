Atlanta 400 fan club event rescheduled for Sunday

Former Braves manager Brian Snitker (center) talks with media members before Atlanta's game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

On Sunday, the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club will hold its annual Eddie Glennon Gameboree to honor former Braves manager Brian Snitker. The club’s 60th annual Gameboree was originally scheduled for Jan. 30 but was canceled because of inclement weather.

Sunday’s event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria.