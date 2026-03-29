Atlanta Braves

Atlanta 400 fan club event rescheduled for Sunday

Gala to honor Brian Snitker.
Former Braves manager Brian Snitker (center) talks with media members before Atlanta's game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Former Braves manager Brian Snitker (center) talks with media members before Atlanta's game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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1 hour ago

On Sunday, the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club will hold its annual Eddie Glennon Gameboree to honor former Braves manager Brian Snitker. The club’s 60th annual Gameboree was originally scheduled for Jan. 30 but was canceled because of inclement weather.

Sunday’s event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria.

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Snitker and his wife, Ronnie Snitker, are still expected to attend the event. All program elements, honorees and planned activities remain unchanged.

Former Braves pitcher Paul Byrd will serve as the event’s emcee and Kelly Crull of 680 The Fan will lead a panel discussion on the legacy of Snitker.

Tickets that had been purchased for the original date are still valid.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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