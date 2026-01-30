Brian Snitker to be honored Saturday at local Atlanta 400 fan club event

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker waves as he walks on the baseball field before the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The former Braves manager will be honored by the Braves’ fan club at its annual Eddie Glennon Gameboree.

“The whole night is really just going to be about honoring him,” Atlanta 400 president Drew Meyer said.

Snitker, who stepped down as the Braves manager in October but remained with the club in an advisory role, is approaching half a century with the organization. He won 811 games as the team’s manager after taking over on an interim basis in 2016 and guided the Braves to a World Series title in 2021.

His decision to leave the top step of the dugout after the 2025 campaign, however, didn’t afford much opportunity for Snitker to be celebrated during the season. But his career will be recognized throughout 2026 with events like Saturday’s gala and his induction into the Braves Hall of Fame this summer.

“It was our very first board meeting after it was officially announced he was gonna be rolling off as manager, I think there were three different board members who were already like, ‘This is what we’re doing,’” Meyer said of the decision to honor Snitker. “We all quickly realized everyone was thinking the exact same thing. It was a no-brainer.”

Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, the Eddie Glennon Gameboree will feature former Braves pitcher Paul Byrd as its emcee and include Kelly Crull of 680 The Fan leading a panel discussion on the legacy of Snitker. Other notable quests expected to attend include Chris Sale, Brian McCann, Mark Lemke, Charlie Morton, Ned Yost, Tim Hudson, Glenn Hubbard and Bruce Benedict.