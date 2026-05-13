Atlanta Braves Braves honor Bobby Cox, Ted Turner before first game back in Atlanta Tuesday marked the team’s first home game since the death of the two men days apart. 1 / 8 Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Children play catch near a tribute to the late CNN founder and former Braves owner Ted Turner and late legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox at the Battery in Truist Park in Atlanta on May 12, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 57 minutes ago Share

The Braves honored the lives and legacies of former owner Ted Turner and former manager Bobby Cox before Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over the Cubs. Turner died May 6 at age 87. Cox died May 9 at age 84. Tuesday marked the Braves’ first home game since losing two pillar members of their franchise. The team had been on a 10-day road trip.

Cox and Turner are among the most influential and notable figures in Atlanta sports history, paramount in building the Braves’ empire and leading the franchise to sustained national prominence. The Braves became “the Braves” — one of the premier brands in American professional sports — largely because of both men’s leadership and vision. The Braves showed a tribute video for Turner and Cox while both teams were lined up on the field pregame. Images of both men and flowers were displayed in the infield with the 1995 World Series trophy in the middle. The team held a moment of silence, which happened to come at 7:05 p.m. — the start time of Braves games during their decades on Turner’s TBS — and a bagpipes rendition of “Amazing Grace” was played. The Braves have No. 6 embroidered on the back of their caps for the reminder of the season. The Braves created acknowledgments for Cox and Turner above the batter’s eye, directly beneath the main scoreboard. There were tributes at the Georgia Power Pavilion and at the Vault in South End Trading Co. The team also placed flowers atop the retired No. 6 displayed at the ballpark. Interviews with former Braves players discussing the men aired between innings throughout the evening.

“He was a patron saint of the Braves,” team Chairman Terry McGuirk, who spent decades working with both men, said of Cox. “Bobby is Braves royalty.”

Cox had an indelible impact in Atlanta and across the South. He won 2,504 games over his Hall-of-Fame managerial career. He oversaw Braves teams that captured 14 consecutive division titles, highlighted by five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship. Cox was an acclaimed players’ manager, well-renowned for how he treated his athletes. He was famous for always having their back, as commonly shown by his record 162 career ejections. He established the clubhouse culture that’s continued with the Braves in the modern day. He was the Braves’ manager for 25 years and served another five as general manager. Cox was inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. His friend and mentee, Brian Snitker, later oversaw the team’s second-greatest era, which included the 2021 World Series title. A true visionary, Turner orchestrated the Braves’ era as America’s team when they were broadcast nationally on TBS — which fittingly aired Tuesday’s game. The Braves aired on the superstation from 1973 through 2007. And Turner’s innovation in the media space helped influence Atlanta far beyond baseball; he’s considered one of the most important individuals in the city’s history. “Bringing the Braves to then WTCG in 1973 — and later becoming the Braves owner in 1976 — are achievements I will cherish forever,” Turner shared in a statement (via spokesperson) to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2023. “A ‘home base’ for the Braves on TBS was a perfect match as the games became a programming staple on our network. This also helped equate being a fan — beyond the ball field — to countless followers across the country, instilling a love for the Braves, known as ‘America’s Team.’ I will always feel proud of this incredible partnership and legacy that continues to shape the fabric of Atlanta."