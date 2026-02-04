Braves announce 24 nonroster invitees ahead of spring training next week

Martín Pérez — pictured pitching for the Pirates against the Braves in 2024 — is among the 24 nonroster invitees to Atlanta's spring training. Pérez was an All-Star in 2022 while playing for the Rangers. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Nine of organization’s top 30 prospects slated to be among 64 players in spring training.

Nine of organization’s top 30 prospects slated to be among 64 players in spring training.

They’ll have nine of their top 30 prospects, including pitchers JR Ritchie (No. 2), Garrett Baumann (No. 6) and Owen Murphy (No. 8).

Ahead of the start of spring training next week, the Braves announced 24 nonroster invitees.

Shortstops Alex Lodise (No. 4) and John Gil (No. 13) are the highest-rated positional prospects and will be in their first spring camp.

Pitchers Didier Fuentes (No. 7), Rolddy Muñoz (No. 17) and Jhancarlos Lara (No. 21) and Hayden Harris (No. 25) also will be working out.

The Braves are slated to have 64 players in camp.

Seventeen of the 24 invitees have previous major league experience, including five — right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco, catchers Sandy León and Chadwick Tromp, infielder Luke Williams and outfielder José Azócar — who played for the Braves last season.