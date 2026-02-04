Braves announce 24 nonroster invitees ahead of spring training next week

Ahead of the start of spring training next week, the Braves announced 24 nonroster invitees.
They’ll have nine of their top 30 prospects, including pitchers JR Ritchie (No. 2), Garrett Baumann (No. 6) and Owen Murphy (No. 8).
Shortstops Alex Lodise (No. 4) and John Gil (No. 13) are the highest-rated positional prospects and will be in their first spring camp.
Pitchers Didier Fuentes (No. 7), Rolddy Muñoz (No. 17) and Jhancarlos Lara (No. 21) and Hayden Harris (No. 25) also will be working out.
The Braves are slated to have 64 players in camp.
Seventeen of the 24 invitees have previous major league experience, including five — right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco, catchers Sandy León and Chadwick Tromp, infielder Luke Williams and outfielder José Azócar — who played for the Braves last season.
Left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez enters camp as a former AL All-Star and World Series champion, earning All-Star honors with the Rangers in 2022 and a World Series ring the following season. Infielder Aaron Schunk is an Atlanta native and attended the Lovett School and the University of Georgia before becoming a pro.
Here’s the list of nonroster players:
