Braves announce 24 nonroster invitees ahead of spring training next week

Nine of organization’s top 30 prospects slated to be among 64 players in spring training.
Martín Pérez — pictured pitching for the Pirates against the Braves in 2024 — is among the 24 nonroster invitees to Atlanta's spring training. Pérez was an All-Star in 2022 while playing for the Rangers.
Martín Pérez — pictured pitching for the Pirates against the Braves in 2024 — is among the 24 nonroster invitees to Atlanta's spring training. Pérez was an All-Star in 2022 while playing for the Rangers. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
1 hour ago

Ahead of the start of spring training next week, the Braves announced 24 nonroster invitees.

They’ll have nine of their top 30 prospects, including pitchers JR Ritchie (No. 2), Garrett Baumann (No. 6) and Owen Murphy (No. 8).

Braves announce 2026 promotional schedule for home games

Shortstops Alex Lodise (No. 4) and John Gil (No. 13) are the highest-rated positional prospects and will be in their first spring camp.

Pitchers Didier Fuentes (No. 7), Rolddy Muñoz (No. 17) and Jhancarlos Lara (No. 21) and Hayden Harris (No. 25) also will be working out.

The Braves are slated to have 64 players in camp.

Seventeen of the 24 invitees have previous major league experience, including five — right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco, catchers Sandy León and Chadwick Tromp, infielder Luke Williams and outfielder José Azócar — who played for the Braves last season.

Left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez enters camp as a former AL All-Star and World Series champion, earning All-Star honors with the Rangers in 2022 and a World Series ring the following season. Infielder Aaron Schunk is an Atlanta native and attended the Lovett School and the University of Georgia before becoming a pro.

Here’s the list of nonroster players:

Nonroster invitees (24)

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres
KEN SUGIURA

Braves will have new broadcast plan; could Gray Media be new TV partner?

Braves announce 2026 promotional schedule for home games

Braves Fest fan event canceled because of weather-related concerns

Luis Arraez and Giants agree on $12 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

Athletics and All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson agree to $70 million, 7-year contract

Braves announce 2026 promotional schedule for home games

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump's 2020 loss
Elected officials 'nervous' about threats to ballot secrecy after FBI raid

Georgia House budget favors property tax relief over income tax rebates

53m ago

Mayor Andre Dickens: ICE not invited to Atlanta for World Cup