Where players in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class finished in final rankings
The Bulldogs’ class ranked sixth in the nation, tied for lowest in Kirby Smart’s UGA tenure.
Bowdon tight end Kaiden Prothro — pictured running after a catch in the Class A Division II state title game in December — is Georgia's second-highest ranked player in its 2026 recruiting class. Prothro ranked No. 38 in the 247Sports Composite national rankings, two spots behind fellow UGA signee Ekene Ogboko, who is an offensive lineman. (Jason Getz/AJC)
National Signing Day used to be a massive deal in college football. Now it’s just another Wednesday in February thanks to the early signing period in December and the transfer portal in January.
Most of Georgia’s 2026 signees are already on campus, as the Bulldogs prefer their young prospects to enroll early. Nine got a jump-start on practicing with the team ahead of the College Football Playoff game in December.
The final round of rankings from Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports provide better context of the class Georgia signed for this recruiting cycle.
Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Georgia signed the No. 6-ranked recruiting class for the cycle. That is tied for the lowest-ranked recruiting class Georgia has signed under Kirby Smart. He signed the No. 6-ranked class in 2016 when he had just gotten to campus.
While Georgia’s 2026 class welcomes 31 members, the difference with this class is that the Bulldogs don’t have the same number of high-end prospects as in recent years. Georgia signed just six players who ranked among the top 100 in 247Sports Composite rankings. Only the 2016 class had fewer.
Had Georgia held on to the services of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who flipped to Vanderbilt, and landed five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 player in Georgia who signed with Texas, the Bulldogs would’ve finished with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the cycle.
The margins at the top of the recruiting rankings are that thin.
Of course rankings aren’t everything. The 2021 recruiting class was the only other UGA recruiting class under Smart to finish outside of the top three in the 247Sports Composite rankings. That crop produced Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard.
Georgia does have 23 blue-chip recruits in its class. Only Notre Dame and Texas A&M have more four- or five-star recruits in their respective hauls. Seventeen of the 31 prospects come from the state of Georgia, as the Bulldogs leaned heavily on their in-state connections to piece the class together.
As for those in the class, the highest-ranked player is offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko. He is the lone player rated as a five-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. Ogboko, whose older brother Nnamdi is a defensive tackle on the Georgia team, finished the cycle as the No. 36-ranked player. Tight end Kaiden Prothro finished just behind him, ranking as the No. 38 recruit in the final rankings.
Georgia saw 28 of its 31 recruits sign in December. Defensive back Chace Calicut, punter Wade Register and long snapper Colton Dermer are the three prospects the Bulldogs have not yet announced as signees. Those players are able to sign Wednesday, though Calicut is not expected to due to ongoing legal issues.
You can see the full rankings for Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class below. All rankings are per the 247Sports Composite.
Georgia football 2026 recruiting class
(All rankings via 247Sports Composite rankings)
** Indicates player has not yet been announced as a Georgia signee
Ekene Ogboko: Five-star offensive lineman, Garner, North Carolina, No. 36 overall player, No. 4 offensive tackle, No. 4 player in North Carolina
Kaiden Prothro: Four-star tight end, Bowdon, No. 38 overall player, No. 4 tight end, No. 5 player in Georgia, AJC Super 11 selection
Craig Dandridge: Four-star wide receiver, Alpharetta, No. 80 overall player, No. 12 wide receiver, No. 10 player in Georgia, AJC Super 11 selection
Caden Harris: Four-star cornerback, Brownsville, Tennessee, No. 94 overall player, No. 10 cornerback, No. 3 player in Tennessee
Justice Fitzpatrick: Four-star cornerback, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, No. 97 overall player, No. 11 cornerback, No. 14 player in Florida
Jordan Smith: Four-star safety, Warner Robins, No. 99 overall player, No. 10 safety, No. 12 player in Georgia
Pierre Dean: Four-star defensive lineman, Clemmons, North Carolina, No. 107 overall player, No. 14 edge, No. 6 player in North Carolina
Tyriq Green: Four-star athlete, Buford, No. 128 overall player, No. 6 athlete, No. 14 player in Georgia, AJC Super 11 selection
Valdin Sone: Four-star defensive lineman, Dyke, Virginia, No. 132 overall player, No. 15 defensive lineman, No. 4 player in Virginia
Lincoln Keyes: Four-star tight end, Saline, Michigan, No. 221 overall player, No. 8 tight end, No. 1 player in Michigan
Khamari Brooks: Four-star outside linebacker, Bogart, No. 165 overall player, No. 21 edge, No. 17 player in Georgia, AJC Super 11 selection
Jae Lamar: Four-star running back, Moultrie, No. 211 overall player, No. 17 running back, No. 24 player in Georgia
Zech Fort: Four-star safety, Bradenton, Florida, No. 225 overall player, No. 20 safety, No. 30 player in Florida
Ryan Mosley: Four-star wide receiver, Carrollton, No. 228 overall player, No. 37 wide receiver, No. 27 player in Georgia
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
