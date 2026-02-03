Georgia Bulldogs Where players in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class finished in final rankings The Bulldogs’ class ranked sixth in the nation, tied for lowest in Kirby Smart’s UGA tenure. Bowdon tight end Kaiden Prothro — pictured running after a catch in the Class A Division II state title game in December — is Georgia's second-highest ranked player in its 2026 recruiting class. Prothro ranked No. 38 in the 247Sports Composite national rankings, two spots behind fellow UGA signee Ekene Ogboko, who is an offensive lineman. (Jason Getz/AJC)

National Signing Day used to be a massive deal in college football. Now it’s just another Wednesday in February thanks to the early signing period in December and the transfer portal in January. Most of Georgia’s 2026 signees are already on campus, as the Bulldogs prefer their young prospects to enroll early. Nine got a jump-start on practicing with the team ahead of the College Football Playoff game in December.

RELATED Nation’s No. 1 running back commits to Georgia football for 2027 The final round of rankings from Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports provide better context of the class Georgia signed for this recruiting cycle. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Georgia signed the No. 6-ranked recruiting class for the cycle. That is tied for the lowest-ranked recruiting class Georgia has signed under Kirby Smart. He signed the No. 6-ranked class in 2016 when he had just gotten to campus. While Georgia’s 2026 class welcomes 31 members, the difference with this class is that the Bulldogs don’t have the same number of high-end prospects as in recent years. Georgia signed just six players who ranked among the top 100 in 247Sports Composite rankings. Only the 2016 class had fewer. Had Georgia held on to the services of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who flipped to Vanderbilt, and landed five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 player in Georgia who signed with Texas, the Bulldogs would’ve finished with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the cycle.

The margins at the top of the recruiting rankings are that thin.

Of course rankings aren’t everything. The 2021 recruiting class was the only other UGA recruiting class under Smart to finish outside of the top three in the 247Sports Composite rankings. That crop produced Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard. Georgia does have 23 blue-chip recruits in its class. Only Notre Dame and Texas A&M have more four- or five-star recruits in their respective hauls. Seventeen of the 31 prospects come from the state of Georgia, as the Bulldogs leaned heavily on their in-state connections to piece the class together. As for those in the class, the highest-ranked player is offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko. He is the lone player rated as a five-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. Ogboko, whose older brother Nnamdi is a defensive tackle on the Georgia team, finished the cycle as the No. 36-ranked player. Tight end Kaiden Prothro finished just behind him, ranking as the No. 38 recruit in the final rankings. RELATED Bowdon’s Kaiden Prothro breaks down ‘emotional’ legacy state championship win Georgia saw 28 of its 31 recruits sign in December. Defensive back Chace Calicut, punter Wade Register and long snapper Colton Dermer are the three prospects the Bulldogs have not yet announced as signees. Those players are able to sign Wednesday, though Calicut is not expected to due to ongoing legal issues. You can see the full rankings for Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class below. All rankings are per the 247Sports Composite.